HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $8,630,235 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2019.

From July 1 through Sept. 30, troopers seized 192 pounds of cocaine valued at $4.2 million; as well as nearly 37 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, with a combined street value of $953,274.

Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

Drug Total Seized –Total Value of Amount Seized

Cocaine –192 lbs. $4,195,044

Crack Cocaine –0.83 lbs. $13,851

Heroin –23.1 lbs. $733,594

Fentanyl –13.73 lbs. $219,680

LSD –86 doses $1,720

Marijuana THC Liquid –20.5 pints $137,350

Marijuana THC Solid –5.93 lbs. $29,500

Marijuana Plants –229 plants $37,785

Processed Marijuana –773.5 lbs. $2,321,359

Methamphetamines –65.67 lbs. $656,700

MDMA Ecstasy –3.44 lbs. $113,877

MDMA Pills –992 pills $14,880

Other Narcotics –5 lbs. $10,145

Other Narcotics (Pills) –5,791 pills $144,750

Total Value $8,630,235

State police also collected 1,083 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

