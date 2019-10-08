HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police announced today that troopers confiscated $8,630,235 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2019.
From July 1 through Sept. 30, troopers seized 192 pounds of cocaine valued at $4.2 million; as well as nearly 37 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, with a combined street value of $953,274.
Third Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
Drug Total Seized –Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine –192 lbs. $4,195,044
Crack Cocaine –0.83 lbs. $13,851
Heroin –23.1 lbs. $733,594
Fentanyl –13.73 lbs. $219,680
LSD –86 doses $1,720
Marijuana THC Liquid –20.5 pints $137,350
Marijuana THC Solid –5.93 lbs. $29,500
Marijuana Plants –229 plants $37,785
Processed Marijuana –773.5 lbs. $2,321,359
Methamphetamines –65.67 lbs. $656,700
MDMA Ecstasy –3.44 lbs. $113,877
MDMA Pills –992 pills $14,880
Other Narcotics –5 lbs. $10,145
Other Narcotics (Pills) –5,791 pills $144,750
Total Value $8,630,235
State police also collected 1,083 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.