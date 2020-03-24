Edna M. Spencer, 61, of Clearfield, who was convicted last September at a jury trial of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and indecent assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree — had her conviction dismissed by Judge Paul Cherry.
According to testimony at the trial, on March 18, 2018 a 17-year-old girl was changing in the locker room at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center where Spencer was working for another school district when Spencer walked in to use the restroom. When exiting, Spencer touched the girl on her bare side and complimented the girl on her figure.
Spencer had been sentenced to serve two years probation by Cherry last December, but Spencer’s attorney Chris Mohney filed an appeal and Cherry dismissed the conviction.