President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at Special Sentencing/Colloquy Court for the month of November. First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
• Ashley D. Assalone, 47, of Clearfield, guilty plea, false identification to law enforcement, $150 plus costs, 15 days to six months in Clearfield County Jail plus six months consecutive probation, prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department, and is prohibited from entering any bars, possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs. She was also sentenced on a probation violation to serve 56 days, (time served) to one year in CCJ. Assalone was represented by Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office.
• Jeremy M. Gregoire, 27, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, firearms not to be carried without a license, felony of the third degree, $1 fine plus costs 24 months to four years in state prison, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance $1 fine plus costs, one to two years in state prison concurrent to the previous sentence; corruption of minors $1 fine plus costs one to two years in state prison concurrent to the previous sentences, driving under suspension $210 fine plus costs. Attorney: Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville.
• Isaiah Tomas Lucas, 20, of Curwensville, guilty plea, prohibited offensive weapon $50 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, possession of drug paraphernalia $25 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, possession of small amount of marijuana $50 fine plus costs, possession of drug paraphernalia $25 fine plus costs, possession of controlled substance-marijuana $25 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia $25 fine plus costs each, public drunkenness $25 fine plus costs. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
• Stephen Joseph Martin Jr., 20, of Curwensville, guilty plea, terroristic threats $100 fine plus costs, six months to two years in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, mental health evaluation, anger management, no contact with the victim, the court noted this is a domestic violence case and Martin must turn over all firearms and firearm licenses within 24 hours of his release.; terroristic threats $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Cynthia Lose Morgan.
• Brittany Marie Sipe, 27, of Clearfield, retail theft, felony of the third degree, 60 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, prohibited from entering property of Walmart in Clearfield, complete retail theft program. Attorney: Johnston.
• David Richard Smith, 42, of Sandy Ridge, guilty plea, receiving stolen property, $200 fine plus costs, five months to one year in CCJ plus one year of consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, prohibited from entering property of Shed World in Philipsburg, pay restitution of $250 to Shed World and $11,396 to Erie Insurance. Attorney: Steven Johnston.
• Daniel Lynn Narehood, 32, of Osceola Mills, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, driving with suspended license $210 fine plus costs.
• Douglas Howard Robison, 54, of Clearfield, guilty plea, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana $200 fine plus costs, six months to one year in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol assessment.