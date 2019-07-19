Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases at Special Sentencing/Colloquy Court for the month of June. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.
• Brandon James Spencer, 24, of Mahaffey, guilty plea, contraband-inmate/methamphetamine, 2nd degree felony, $300 fine plus costs, six months to one year in CCJ plus two years consecutive probation, no alcohol, or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars/taverns; possession of controlled substance, ungraded misdemeanor, $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor, 12 counts, $25 fine plus costs for each count, one year concurrent probation. He was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
• Kevin Alexander Kear, guilty plea, terroristic threats, 1st degree misdemeanor, $200 fine plus costs, six months to one year in Clearfield County Jail, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, anger management; unsworn falsification to law enforcement $1,000 fine plus costs, six months concurrent probation, defiant trespass, 3rd degree misdemeanor, $25 fine plus costs, six months concurrent probation; disorderly conduct 3rd degree misdemeanor, $25 fine plus costs; terroristic threats, misdemeanor of the first degree $100 fine plus costs, two years consecutive probation; harassment $25 fine plus costs. Cherry noted this is a domestic violence case and the defendant is prohibited from owning firearms and must turn over all firearms and licenses to the sheriff’s department. Attorney: Johnston
• Dustan Paul Kehrley, 33, of Clearfield, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, one year probation concurrent to parole revocation sentence, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling, defiant trespass $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, prohibited from entering property of Walmart in Clearfield; public drunkenness $25 fine plus costs; defiant trespass $50 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Johnston
• Tyler Daniel Thompson, 25, of Clearfield, guilty plea, stalking $100 fine plus costs, six months to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, anger management, no contact with the victim, domestic violence case and is prohibited from owning firearms; firearms not to be carried without a license $100 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation, possession of firearms prohibited $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation; disorderly conduct $50 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston
• James Lawrence Uhl, 29, of Brockport, guilty plea, firearm not to be carried without a license $100 fine plus costs, 89 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol or bars, drug and alcohol counseling; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation; driving under suspension $210 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
• Anna Marie Sones, 31, of Hyde, guilty plea, false report, $300 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, mental health assessment, communications with 911 $200 fine costs, one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Johnston.
• Joshua Thomas Clark, 29, of Karthaus, probation violation, failure to comply with laws, contacted victim, 90 days to one year in CCJ; indirect criminal contempt, Protection From Abuse violation three to six months in CCJ consecutive; simple assault 30 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation consecutive.