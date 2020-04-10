President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at Special Sentencing Court on Monday. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Brock Alan Jarrett, 36, of Osceola Mills, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, 2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation, complete DUI school and drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars. Attorney: Steven Jarrett of the public defender’s office.
Robert B. Painter Jr., 50, of Clearfield, guilty plea, defiant trespass $50 fine plus costs, 13 days to one year in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim and is prohibited from entering the property of the American Legion in Clearfield; indecent exposure, $100 fine plus costs, two years consecutive probation; bad checks $50 fine plus costs, two years concurrent probation, $699 restitution to the victim; bad checks $35 fine plus costs; defiant trespass $50 fine plus costs, six months concurrent probation; disorderly conduct $35 fine plus costs.