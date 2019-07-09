President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases as Special Sentencing Court and Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Court for the month of June.
- Keith Christopher King, 32, of camp Hill, guilty plea, flight to avoid apprehension, 3rd degree felony, $1 fine plus costs, 12 months to three years in state prison, no alcohol, controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars/taverns.
- Brady Dillon Michael Burkett, 24, of Clearfield, guilty plea, arson, 1st degree felony, six counts $1 fine plus costs, on each count, 13 months to three years in state prison with each count concurrent to each other. Ordered to pay $15,000 restitution to the victims.
- Brandon J. Stiffler, 34, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, theft by unlawful taking, 2nd degree felony, three counts, $1 fine plus costs for each count, 18 months to four years in state prison concurrent to each other, no contact with the victim.
- Breanna Rhea Plubell, 28, of Clearfield, DUI $1,000 fine plus costs, four days (time served) to six months in the Clearfield County Jail, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; driver’s required to be licensed $210 fine plus costs.
ARD cases
- Evan Russell Decker, 36, of DuBois, possession of drug paraphernalia $650, $250 of which goes to the DuBois City Police Department, plus costs, one year ARD probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, 20 hours community service.
- Dean D. Desalve, 53, of DuBois, DUI blood alcohol content 0.205 percent $650/$250 to DuBois City Police Department, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, $60 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; traveling at a safe speed $35 fine plus costs.
- Stephen Brooke Keller Jr., 49, of Curwensville, DUI 0.095 percent BAC, $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, DUI school, no alcohol or bars, 20 hours community service; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs, general lighting requirements $35 fine plus costs.
- Ian Michael Kochan, DUI-controlled substances, $650 plus costs, six months ARD probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, 90 hours community service, license suspension according to PennDOT.
Arthur Weitoish, 59, of Hawk Run, DUI 0.122 percent BAC, $650/$250 to Lawrence Township Police Department, $161 restitution to Lawrence Township Police Department, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars except for employment purposes, 30 hours community service.