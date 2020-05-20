Edward Alfred Snyder, 44, of Clearfield was sentenced to jail for living with young children in filthy conditions at the recent session of sentencing court.
Snyder pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children, a felony of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve 15 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation.
He was also fined $250 plus costs, and is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department.
Snyder was represented by court-appointed attorney Shiann McGovern of Clearfield.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 14, 2018, Clearfield Borough police responded to Pantry Petroleum after a three-year-old boy wandered to the store wearing only a diaper and covered in dirt.
Police recognized the child as the son of Andrea Snyder, who lives at 512 E. 6th St. The police officer picked up the child because he wasn’t wearing any shoes and transported him to the home approximately one block away.
Five adults, including Snyder, as well as four children were found living in filthy conditions in the home, and the basement was filled with sewage. Children, Youth and Family Services responded to the scene and Clearfield Borough Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack declared the home uninhabitable.
All five of the adults in the home were charged in the case.