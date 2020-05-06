Jacqueline Lee Smith, 44, of Clearfield, who is accused of trying to smuggle suspected methamphetamine into the Clearfield County Jail, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at jail.
Smith is charged with contraband/controlled substance, a felony of the second degree; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 5, Smith was arrested and was being processed at the jail. She was strip searched and a small zip lock bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found in her undergarment.
Jail staff contacted Officer Nicholas Kovalick of the Lawrence Township Police Department who filed the charges against Smith.
Bail was set at $10,000 monetary, but it was reduced yesterday to $10,000 unsecured and she was released to allow her to attend drug rehabilitation.
She was represented at the hearing by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office; Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth.