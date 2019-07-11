Brittany Marie Sipe, 27, of Clearfield pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children and other charges, and was sentenced to serve 90 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at Sentencing Court on Tuesday.
According to Lawrence Township police, on Aug. 27 of last year, police responded to Lawrence Park Village after residents reported a 7-year-old girl was asking for food from neighbors. They also said the girl has been wearing the same clothes for several days and the mother is always sleeping and never taking care of the girl.
Police and Children, Youth and Family Services arrived and found the girl to be malnourished and living in a filthy apartment.
Sipe pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of children, a 1st degree misdemeanor and was sentenced to serve 90 days to one year in CCJ, plus 18 months of consecutive probation and was fined $100 plus costs, ordered to undergo the county’s Nurturing Program and any other counseling recommended by probation.
She also pleaded guilty to retail theft, a 1st degree misdemeanor and was sentenced to serve 90 days to one year in CCJ plus 18 months probation concurrent to the previous sentence. She was also ordered to pay $356.62 to CVS in Clearfield, undergo the county’s retail theft program, not to enter CVS property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors and was ordered to pay a $25 fine plus costs for each charge.
She was represented by Steven Johnston of the Public Defender’s Office; Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.