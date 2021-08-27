The injuries suffered by the 62-year-old male victim shot in the leg during a robbery on Wednesday are not life threatening, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said in a phone interview with The Progress.
Sayers said it is his understanding that the bullet passed through the victim’s leg without causing a life-threatening injury.
According to the Clearfield-based state police at about noon on Wednesday, troopers were notified by Clearfield County 911 that a male had been shot in the leg at his residence near the Allport Cutoff.
The victim said two men entered his home brandishing a firearm and demanding drugs.
After taking the drugs from the victim, one of the men fired a single round, striking the victim in the left leg, according to the state police.
As of yesterday afternoon, no arrests have yet been made, and police are still searching for the suspects.
Sayers said he believes the suspects took prescription medications legally owned by the victim.
The victim was transported from the scene to a hospital to receive medical treatment.
The victim provided a description of the males:
- One male was about 6 feet tall, thin build, white but slightly darker skin, wearing khaki shorts, white socks and a black ball cap.
- The second male was approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, thin build, wearing jean shorts, sneakers and a black ball cap.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact troopers at the Clearfield barracks at 814-857-3800.
Sayers said residents should take the same precautions as always, such as locking doors, being aware of their surroundings and calling the police if they see someone suspicious.