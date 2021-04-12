Jessica Pearl Hudson, 20, of Shawville, received additional time in state prison after pleaded guilty to theft and related charges yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Hudson was sentenced in February for violating her probation to serve a minimum of 18 months and a maximim of four years in state prison. At the time, her plea deal was fashioned so that she would now serve a total of 24 months and a maximum of six years in state prison, according to her attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
He said the plea was fashioned this way because Hudson is already facing a lengthy term in state prison for the probation violation.
According to the plea, she would plead guilty to theft by unlawful taking — a felony of the third degree, theft from a motor vehicle — a misdemeanor of the first degree; and driving with a suspended license-DUI related — a misdemeanor of the third degree, according to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
Ammerman accepted the plea deal and in addition to the prison time he fined Hudson $2,500 plus costs for the driving under suspension charge, ordered her to pay $550 restitition to the victim and $1 plus costs on each of the remaining charges.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on Jan. 7, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Hudson stole a truck at Snappy’s along state Route 879 in Lawrence Township when the owner left the vehicle running to go inside the store.
Hudson and the vehicle were later located at the Sapp Bros. Truck Stop and she had a small bag of methamphetamine in her possession.
Hudson told police she was at the hotel with a male but he had thrown her out of his room and said she stole the truck to get home to Shawville.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 12, 2021 Lawrence Township Police responded to the Super 8 hotel along SR-879 for a reported theft involving Hudson that occurred on Jan. 7.
Cowan viewed surveillance video at the hotel showing Hudson exit the hotel, and enter a van that belonged to the owner of the hotel. The lights flickered on the van showing Hudson pushed the start button but it didn’t start because she didn’t have a key.
She then exited the van without removing anything and then entered a car owned by an employee of the hotel. The surveillance showed Hudson spent approximately 15 minutes inside the vehicle before exiting. She then walked in the direction of Snappy’s convenience store before going off camera.
The owner of the car reported that $500 in cash, her registration card, and insurance cards were removed from the glove compartment. She reported she had to pay a locksmith $50 to remove a broken piece of metal that appeared to be a nail file removed from the ignition of her vehicle.
She also reported a glove was missing from the vehicle, and a glove matching the description was found on Hudson when she was arrested.
The victim said a necklace and other various items were taken from the vehicle that have a total approximate value of $50.
Hudson was on probation at the time of the incidents for a previous DUI conviction.
The commonwealth was also represented by Certified Legal Intern Nicole DuGan.