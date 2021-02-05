Jessica Pearl Hudson, 20, of Shawville, had her probation revoked by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and was sentenced to SCI-Muncy after multiple violations — including stealing a vehicle — Monday at Revocation Court at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Hudson had a revocation hearing for violating her probation on the original charge of DUI for failing to follow all laws, failing to refrain from overt behavior and failing to complete all the DUI requirements. Her attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said she admits to the violations and noted she has nine months time credit in.
Ammerman revoked her probation and re-sentenced her on the DUI charge to serve a minimum of 18 months and a maximum four years in SCI-Muncy.
Hudson also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking — a felony of the third degree, theft from a motor vehicle — a misdemeanor of the first degree and driving with a suspended license-DUI related — a misdemeanor of the third degree. Ammerman said Hudson would be sentenced on these charges at a later date.
According to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue, Hudson was on probation for 2019 conviction for DUI when on Dec. 11 the probation department was notified by the Clarion-based state police that Hudson was caught in a stolen vehicle with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. She was then charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
However, she was not detained in the Clearfield County Jail for violating her probation due to issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and she was released on Dec. 16.
On Dec. 20, Hudson was pulled over by the Clearfield Borough Police for driving with a suspended license-DUI related. She again was released due to COVID-19 issues at the Clearfield County Jail, Lumadue said.
And on Jan. 7, the probation department was notified by the Lawrence Township Police Department that Hudson had been arrested for stealing a truck at Snappy’s in Lawrence Township.
“She was ultimately found at the Sapp Brothers truck stop,” Lumadue said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 7, at 2:33 a.m. officers Zachary Cowan and Ralph Nedza were dispatched to Snappy’s along the Clearfield-Shawville Highway for the report of a stolen truck.
The victim reported he left his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado running when he went inside and when he returned the vehicle was gone.
Police checked the surveillance cameras at Snappy’s to see which direction the vehicle went and Cowan located the stolen vehicle at the truck stop.
The vehicle’s lights were on and Cowan noticed that a female was hiding in the front seat of a vehicle parked next to the truck.
Cowan ordered her from the vehicle and recognized her as being Hudson.
Hudson was crying and said she stole the truck so she could get home to Shawville and said repeatedly her father was coming to pick her up.
She said she was at the Super 8 with a man when the man threw her out — she stole the truck because had no way to get home and had no way of contacting anyone.
Hudson was searched and police found a clear plastic baggie containing crystal methamphetamine in her pocket. Hudson said she forgot she had it on her and said she had a loaded syringe in her purse.
Her purse was searched and found three loaded syringes and one empty syringe.
Police also discovered that Hudson was driving with a suspended license-DUI related.