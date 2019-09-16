President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at Sentencing Court for the month of August. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.
• Richard D Celinski Jr., 45, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI-general impairment $300 fine plus costs, six months probation, prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars/taverns, complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment; vehicle registration suspended $110 fine plus costs, DUI-general impairment, 2nd offense, 33 days to six months in CCJ, license according to PennDOT standards; vehicle registration suspended $110 fine plus costs. Attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office represented Celinski.
• Jessie Damon Charles, 39, of Clearfield, guilty plea, disorderly conduct $100 fine plus costs, one year probation, no contact with the victim; criminal mischief $50 fine plus costs; disorderly conduct $10 fine plus costs. Attorney: Chris Pentz of Clearfield.
• Lykeith Ali Tucker, 28, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, possession of controlled substance/contraband-inmate $1 fine plus costs, two to four years in state prison concurrent to previous sentences. Attorney: Johnston.
• Jason C. Heid, 37, of DuBois, guilty plea, possession of controlled substance $100 fine plus costs, one year probation; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, six months concurrent probation. Attorney: Pentz.
• James E. Tressler, 59, of DuBois, guilty plea, harassment $300 fine plus costs. Attorney: David Hopkins of DuBois.
• Brian James Miller, 24, of Camp Hill, fleeing and eluding police $100 fine plus costs, 90 days to two years in state prison, concurrent to previous sentences, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim; driver’s required to be licensed $210 fine plus costs, traffic control devices $150 fine plus costs, driving on right side of roadway $35 fine plus costs; possession of drug paraphernalia $10 fine plus costs, possession of controlled substance $1 fine plus costs, driver’s required to be licensed $210 fine plus costs. Attorney: Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
• Gregory L. Hughes, 43, of Osceola Mills, guilty plea, criminal mischief $100 fine plus costs, one year probation, no contact with the victim, $1,777 to the victim, $4,953, to State Farm Insurance, paid in full except for $60 state fee. Attorney: Brian Jones of Philpsburg.
• Edith Mae Coleman, 60, of Pittsburgh, guilty plea, possession of a controlled substance, $250 fine plus costs, five days to six months in CCJ plus six months consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs, or bars, drug and alcohol counseling, possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation; driving on roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs; careless driving $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office.
• Michael Gerald Honan, 48, of Houtzdale, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; drivers required to be licensed $210 fine plus costs. Attorney: Lose Morgan.
• Jimmy Joe Miles, 39, of Luthersburg, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $200 fine plus costs 18 months probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Lose Morgan.
• David Rivera, 47, of Houtzdale, terroristic threats, drug tested in court and tested positive for methamphetamine and MDMA, plea rejected, bail revoked, placed in CCJ.
• Eddie Nelson Wilsoncroft, 37, of Curwensville, terroristic threats $200 fine plus costs, 59 days to one year in CCJ plus four years consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, anger management, no contact with victim, $600 in restitution to victim; defiant treaspass $50 fine plus costs. Ammerman warned Wilsoncroft he would send him to state prison if he commits another offense against a woman or child. Attorney: Johnston.
• Jonathan Wesley Wolford, 23, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, driver’s required to be licensed $210 fine plus costs, roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs.
• Dale Robert Gresco, 57, of Rockton, bad checks, continued one month.
• Matthew Dean Mock, 38, of Flinton, guilty plea, DUI-methamphetamine-2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs, nine days to six months in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; driving with suspended license $210 fine plus costs, no inspection sticker $35 fine plus costs.