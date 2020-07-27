President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at Sentencing Court for the month of July. Unless otherwise noted, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Andrew Joseph Digilarmo, 30, of Anita, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, 36 days to one year minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail plus one day consecutive probation, prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substance without permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns; complete drug and alcohol assessment; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, defiant trespass $1 fine plus costs six months concurrent probation, prohibited from entering Walmart in Sandy Township; defiant trespass $50 fine plus costs, six months probation concurrent; defiant trespass $50 fine plus costs, six months concurrent probation. He was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
- James Michael Dillen, 26, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, guilty plea, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 10-50 grams of methamphetamine, ungraded felony, $1 fine plus costs, 20-40 months in state prison, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars; flight to avoid apprehension, felony of the third degree $1 fine plus costs three years concurrent probation; fleeing or eluding police $1 fine plus costs two years concurrent probation. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers represented the commonwealth, attorney Sean Thomas Logue of Carnegie represented Dillen.
- Daniel Nathan Katz, 41, of Houtzdale, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, six to 12 months in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, license suspension according to PennDOT regulations; driving under suspension six to 12 months in CCJ concurrent to the previous sentence; simple assault, $1 fine plus costs, two years concurrent probation. Attorney: Johnston.
- Logan Isaac Mactavish, 37, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, retail theft, $100 fine plus costs, one to three years in state prison, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, pay $316 restitution to Tractor Supply Company; burglary, felony go the first degree, three months to three years in state prison consecutive to the previous sentence. Attorney: Johnston.
- Kurtis Lee Bumbarger, 40, of Frenchville, theft by unlawful taking, $200 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville.
- Lyndsey Noiel Reynolds, 35, of DuBois, possession of controlled substance, $50 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Johnston
- Mitchell Kenneth Morgan, 29 of Camp Hill, guilty plea, receiving stolen property, felony of the second degree, $1 fine plus costs, 30-60 months in state prison, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim; theft by unlawful taking, $1 fine plus costs, 30-60 months in state prison concurrent to the previous sentence, $750 restitution to victims.