President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at sentencing court on May 5. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Chad A Butler, 37, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, possession of controlled substance $1 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in state prison, consecutive to all previous sentences, he is prohibited from using or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns, drug and alcohol counseling; possession of drug paraphernalia $1 fine plus costs one year concurrent probation; disorderly conduct $1 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, no contact with the victim, domestic violence offense and defendant is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms or firearms licenses and must turn over all firearms and firearm licenses to the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department within 24 hours; harassment $1 fine plus costs. Butler is currently incarcerated in state prison and participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing. He was represented by attorney Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
Larry DL Tobias, 38, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, fleeing and eluding police, $1 fine plus costs, six months to three years in state prison, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars; false identification to law enforcement $1 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation; possession of drug paraphernalia $1 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
Karrie A. Lutchko, 38, of Houtzdale, guilty plea, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, ungraded felony, $100 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus three years consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, possession of drug paraphernalia $25 fine plus costs; DUI $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ concurrent to the previous sentence, complete DUI school, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, drug and alcohol counseling; roadways laned for traffic and driving at a safe speed $35 plus costs each. Attorney: Chris Pentz of Clearfield.
- Joshua Lee Banks, 36, of Stump Creek, guilty plea, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $200 fine plus costs, 30 days to one year in CCJ plus six months consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim. Attorney: Johnston.
- Danielle B. Aughenbaugh, 35, of Glen Richey, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, three days to six months minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; driver’s required to be licensed $210 fine plus costs; retail theft $50 fine plus costs, four days to six months minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, consecutive to the previous sentence, prohibited from entering Goodwill, $16.96 restitution to Goodwill, complete retail theft program; retail theft $50 fine plus costs, two years consecutive probation.
- Frederick Lee Harry Hinks, 54, of Hyde, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
- Candace Mari Gillingham, 30, of Clearfield, guilty plea, retail theft, $100 fine plus costs, one year probation, concurrent to her sentence on Nov. 9 for a probation violation in which she is currently in state prison. She was also ordered to pay $11.74 in restitution to the Hyde Unimart and is prohibited from entering Unimart property. Attorney: Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.
- Justin Joseph Marshall, 25, of Brockway, guilty plea, DUI-2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling, license suspension according to PennDOT standards. Attorney: Josh Maines of Clearfield.
- Michael Phillip Durlin, 20, of Philipsburg, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol counseling, license suspension according to PennDOT; careless driving $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg.
- Brianna Lynn Grove, 29, of Winburne, guilty plea, retail theft $250 fine plus costs, 18 months probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete retail theft program, prohibited from entering Walmart, pay $262.48 in restitution to Walmart. Attorney: Nelson.
- Carl Kenneth Bloom, 30, of West Decatur, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
- Jennifer Lynn Cupp, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, $384.25 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department; driver’s required to be licensed $210 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
Mark Allen Harris, 51, of Allport, guilty plea, simple assault $200 fine plus costs, four days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, complete anger management counseling, domestic violence case, defendant is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and must turn over all firearms and firearm licenses to the sheriff’s department within 24-hours. Ammeman warned Harris and said, “You are doomed,” if he comes before the court again for violence against women. Attorney: Johnston.
- Shelby Lynn Maines, 29, of Woodland, guilty plea, simple assault $100 fine plus costs, 13 days (time served) to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, anger management, domestic violence case, defendant prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and must turn over all firearms and firearm licenses to the sheriff’s department within 24-hours.
- Joshua Louis Pagley, 31, of Clearfield, terroristic threats, DUI-controlled substance, plea withdrawn.
- Amanda Jane Raymond, 35, of Webster, Mass., guilty plea DUI-0.21 percent blood alcohol content, $1,000 fine plus costs, 10 days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol counseling; endangering the welfare of children $100 fine plus costs, two years consecutive probation; restrictions on alcoholic beverages $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Schwab.
- Ian Rosado, 23, of Clearfield, guilty plea, forgery, $250 fine plus costs, 60 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, $100 restitution to Mary’s Place, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, prohibited from entering Mary’s Place. Attorney: Schwab
- William Webster Schoening III, 31, of Clearfield, guilty plea, recklessly endangering another person $250 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, must complete anger management counseling, no contact with the victim, $500 restitution to the victim, $2,219 to Erie Insurance Company; criminal mischief $100 fine plus costs, six months consecutive probation; driving with suspended license $210 fine plus costs. Attorney: Schwab.
- Rebecca Shirey, 34, of Grampian, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $200 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete drug and alcohol counseling.
- Leigh Ann Sones, 35, of Hyde, DUI-controlled substance, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
- Michelle Lynn Stiner, 39, of Clearfield, retail theft, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
- Amanda Brooke Tetlow, 28, of Houtzdale, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, 39 days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, complete drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, $374.80 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, six months consecutive probation; marijuana-small amount/personal use $50 fine plus costs; general lighting requirements $35 fine plus costs.
- Rebecca Diane Thrash, 34, of Reynoldsville, guilty plea, retail theft $250 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete retail theft counseling program, prohibited from entering Martin’s in DuBois. Ammerman warned her that he would send her to jail if she has any more retail theft convictions. Attorney: Schwab.
- Gregory A. Weber, 52, of Grampian, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment license suspension according to PennDOT standards.
- Rudy O. Cordon, 58, of Clearfield, harassment, plea withdrawn, placed back on the trial list. Attorney: Schwab.
- Larry Edward English, 37, of Curwensville, guilty plea DUI-general impairment, $750 fine plus costs, 45 days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, license suspension according to PennDOT standards.
- John Ronald Green IV, 42, of Winburne, guilty plea, resisting arrest $200 fine plus costs, two years probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars; public drunkenness $25 fine plus costs.