Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases for Sentencing Court for the month of February. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth.
• Alexander Bryce Foltz, 27, of Clearfield, guilty plea, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $250 fine plus costs, one year probation concurrent to any previous sentence. Foltz is also prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department, and is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns and is to have no contact with the victims. Foltz is currently serving a state prison sentence on an unrelated matter and appeared for the hearing via video teleconferencing. He did not have an attorney and represented himself.
• William Mac Reasinger, 40, of Clearfield, guilty plea, false reports, $200 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, prohibited from entering St. Charles Café; theft by unlawful taking $100 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation. No attorney.
• Gordan Douglas Radaker, 20, of Brookville, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance and alcohol, $1,000 fine plus costs, 30 days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; fleeing and eluding police, $500 fine plus costs, two years consecutive probation; roadways laned for traffic, $35 fine plus costs. Attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office represented Radaker.
• Lawrence Jess Gower, 27, of Winburne, guilty plea, resisting arrest, $150 fine plus costs, 30 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, consecutive to any previous sentences, no alcohol, unapproved drugs, disorderly conduct, $150 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation; public drunkenness, $25 fine plus costs. Attorney: Schwab.
• Michael Eugene Trude, 25, of Philipsburg, guilty plea, DUI-2nd offense, 0.136 blood alcohol content, $750 fine plus costs, 30 days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, $152 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department; roadways landed for traffic, $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Brian Jones of Philipsburg.
• Kenneth James Bruce, 46, of Mahaffey, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, five days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 fine plus costs, six months consecutive probation, roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs; DUI-general impairment $300 fine plus costs, five days to six months in CCJ consecutive to the previous sentence (10 days to one year in CCJ total,) DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards. Attorney: Gregory Davidson of Bellefonte.
• Travis Earle Pease, 33, of Leesburg Florida, DUI, did not appear, bench warrant issued, bail forfeited ($10,000 unsecured.)
• Jason R. Sleva, 40, of Harrisburg, guilty plea, DUI 0.119 percent BAC, $500 fine plus costs, two days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Schwab.
• James Michael Brown Jr., guilty plea, simple assault, $200 fine plus costs, two years probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs of bars, domestic violence case, Brown is prohibited from owning any firearms and must turn over all firearms and firearms licenses to the sheriff’s department within 24 hours; harassment $50 fine plus costs. No attorney.
• Shane Christopher Diyanni, 24, of Smithmill, guilty plea, DUI 0.182 percent BAC, 2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment; careless driving $35 fine plus costs; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs. No attorney.