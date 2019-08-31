Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases for Sentencing Court for the month of July. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.
•Nicholas Scott Osborn, 26, of Camp Hill, guilty plea retail theft $300 fine plus costs, 60 days to two years in state prison consecutive to any previous sentences, must complete the retail theft program, prohibited from entering Walmart in DuBois; retail theft, $100 fine plus costs, 60 days to two years in state prison concurrent to any previous sentences.
•Amy Beth Grad, 41, of Punxsutawney, guilty plea, aggravated assault, felony of the second degree, $300 fine plus costs, six months to one year in CCJ plus two years consecutive probation, no alcohol, or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department, complete anger management counseling, domestic violence case, defendant is prohibited from owning/possessing any firearms and must turn over all firearms and firearms licenses to law enforcement. Attorney: Pat Lavelle of DuBois, court appointed.
•Gage Adam Leonard, 22, of Williamsburg, guilty plea, possession of contraband/inmate, felony of the second degree, $300 fine plus costs, nine months to two years minus one day in state prison plus one day consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars. Attorney: Lavelle, court appointed.
•Amber Rose Johnston, 34, of Curwensville, guilty plea, endangering the welfare of children $300 fine plus costs, 45 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, but concurrent to any previous sentences, no alcohol, unapproved drugs, or bars, attend the parenting program; possession of a controlled substance $50 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation, drug and alcohol counseling; possession of drug paraphernalia $25 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Josh Maines of Clearfield.
•Melissa Sue Crossen, 42, of Muncy, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance-2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs, nine months to two years in SCI-Muncy, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, three days to six months in CCJ, concurrent to the previous sentence, license suspension according to PennDOT standards. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
•Mark Lee Sansom, 42, of DuBois, guilty plea, terroristic threats, $200 fine plus costs, 16 days to two years minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, anger management, mental health evaluation, no contact with the victims; public drunkenness $100 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
•Brittany Lynn Watson, 30, of Clearfield, possession of controlled substance, $200 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling. Attorney: Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office.
•Mark McKolosky, 57, of DuBois, guilty plea, simple assault $200 fine plus costs, 11 days (time served) to one year in CCJ, plus six months consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling, domestic violence case, defendant is prohibited from possessing or owning firearms and must turn over all firearms and firearms licenses to law enforcement. Attorney: Chris Pentz of Clearfield.
•Timothy Angelo Cook, (age not given) of Elyria, Ohio, guilty plea DUI-general impairment $500 fine plus costs, five days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs.
•Matthew Lawrence Creasy Jr., 20, of Millsboro, Delaware, guilty plea, receiving stolen property $250 fine plus costs, 18 months probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim. Attorney: Maines.
•Paul William Boring, 54, of Northern Cambria, guilty plea, DUI-general impairment, $300 fine plus costs, five days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol counseling, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; no seat belt $20 fine plus costs. Attorney: Thomas M. Dickey of Altoona.
•Grey Charles Hubler, 55, of Butler, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance/2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ, plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol assessment, $256 restitution to Clearfield Borough Police Department, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; possession of controlled substance $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Anthony Gene Deboef of State College.
•Justin Travis Burke, 19, of Clearfield, guilty plea DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, five days to one year in CCJ, plus one year consecutive probation, $265 to Clearfield Borough Police Department, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; operating unsafe equipment $35 fine plus costs; possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs. Attorney: Lose Morgan.
•Brandy Jo Schurr, 35, of Grampian, guilty plea, DUI 0.179 percent blood alcohol content/2nd offense, $750 fine plus costs, 20 days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, $162 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department; careless driving $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Morgan.
•Toni Nicole Silver, 33, of Altoona, guilty plea, endangering the welfare of children, $300 fine plus costs, two years probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, anger management; obstructing law enforcement $200 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
•Romello Lynn Weber, 21, of Clearfield, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
•Katie Erin Weiss, 29, of Clearfield, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, 10 days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; possession of drug paraphernalia $25 fine plus costs, six months consecutive probation driver’s required to be licensed $210 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
•Garrett Jeanne Hallowell, 28, of DuBois, guilty plea, disorderly conduct $200 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, domestic violence case, defendant is prohibited from owning a firearm.
•Jessica Marie Yeager, 38, of Bellefonte, guilty plea, possession of a controlled substance $300 fine plus costs, one day to six months in CCJ plus six months consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling; possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation.
•Brian Lee Godissart, 49, of Clearfield, did not appear, bench warrant issued.