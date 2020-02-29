Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases for sentencing court for the month of February. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Cody Michael Husted, 32, of Curwensville, guilty plea, retail theft, felony of the third degree, $200 fine plus costs, 30 days to one year in CCJ plus two years consecutive probation. He is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars; he is also prohibited from entering Snappy’s property in Lawrence Township, pay restitution of $6.28 to Snappy’s; retail theft $200 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation; disorderly conduct $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation; public drunkenness $50 fine plus costs. Attorney: Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.
- Jeffrey Lee Paup, 34, of Flinton, guilty plea, simple assault $250 fine plus costs, 20 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation; no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim, domestic violence case, defendant required to turn over all firearms and firearm licenses to the sheriff’s department within 24 hours; harassment $50 fine plus costs. Attorney: Schwab.
- Dorothy Emerick Polite, 35, of Reynoldsville, did not appear, bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
- Patrick Timothy Carroll, 36, of Minneapolis MN, guilty plea, DUI 2nd offense, 0.131 percent blood alcohol content, $750 fine plus costs, 30 days to six months in the Clearfield County Jail, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, must complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment; license suspension according to PennDOT standards; roadways land for traffic $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Kenneth Pennington of Clearfield.
- Jeffrey C. McGregor, 51, of Punxsutawney, firearms not to be carried without a license, $250 fine plus costs, 43 days (time served) to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, driving without a license $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Joseph Ryan of Reynoldsvillse.
- Cloud Haven White Luke, 19, of Altoona, guilty plea, receiving stolen property, $250 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus two years consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victims; theft from a motor vehicle $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Ryan.
- Jessica Lee Coulter, 36, of Kylertown, guilty plea, retail theft, $300 fine plus costs, 18 months probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete the retail theft program, pay $49.04 restitution to Sapp Bros. in Clearfield. Attorney: Schwab.
- Jonas Matthew Giesey, 36, of State College, DUI, continued one month.
- Jessica Claire Spuck, 22, of DuBois, retail theft $200 fine plus costs, two years probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete retail theft program; possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
- Alicia Renee Brocious, 31, of Burnside, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol unapproved drugs or bars, complete DUI school and drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, driving with suspended license $210 fine plus costs, careless driving $35 fine plus costs, driving on right side of roadway $35 fine plus costs; DUI-controlled substance, 2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation consecutive to the previous offense, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; driving with suspended license $210 fine plus costs; damage to real property $500 fine plus costs. No attorney.
- Joshua Anthony Marcilio, 25, of Reynoldsville, guilty plea, fleeing and eluding police $200 fine plus costs one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars. Attorney David Hopkins of DuBois.