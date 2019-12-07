President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at Sentencing Court for the month of November. First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
• Keith Emil Leger, 65, of White Sulpher Springs, Mont., guilty plea, DUI blood alcohol content 0.337 percent, $1,000 fine plus costs, 25 days (time served) to six months minus one day plus one day consecutive probation, prohibited from using or possessing alcohol, or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department; complete DUI school, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle, $310 fine plus costs. He was represented by attorney Josh Maines of Clearfield
• Taylor Lee Jarvis, 29, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI 0.15 percent BAC $500 fine plus costs, 30 days to six months minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspended according to PennDOT standards; obedience to traffic control device $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Maines.
• Sarah Ann Torrell, 34, of Rockton, guilty plea, endangering the welfare of children, $1 fine plus costs, nine months to two years in SCI-Muncy, no alcohol, unapproved drugs, or bars, complete drug and alcohol counseling, no contact with the victims, criminal mischief $1 fine plus costs, two years consecutive probation. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
• Lorraine L. Long, 64, of Houtzdale, fraud medical assistance claim, $200 fine plus costs, three years probation, $4,152 restitution to the state; theft by deception $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Maines.
• Shawn T. Socash, 45, of Woodland, guilty plea, retail theft $200 fine plus costs, five days to one year in CCJ, complete retail theft program, prohibited from entering Walmart in Clearfield property, $365.73 restitution to Walmart; driving under suspension $210 fine plus costs. Ammerman warned Socash that any probation violation would result in her being sent to state prison.
• Travis Kevin Schurr, 31, of Curwensville, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, three to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; possession of controlled substance, 90 days to one year in CCJ consecutive to the previous offense, general lighting requirements $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Kenneth Pennington of Clearfield.
• William Melvin Diaz, 52, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, simple assault $200 fine plus costs, 30 days to two years in state prison, no alcohol, unapproved drugs, or bars, anger management counseling, no contact with the victim.
• Jebrel S. Ennaw, 25, of Auburn Maine, firearms not to be carried without a license, plea rejected, placed back on the trial list. Attorney: Elisabeth Pasqualini of Harrisburg.
• Heather Lynn Ricciotti, 46, of Coalport, criminal trespass, ungraded felony, $200 fine plus costs, 30 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim, $412.85 restitution to the victim. Attorney: Maines.
• Paula Jean Shomo, 47, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI 0.19 percent BAC, 90 days to one year in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, $298 restitution to Clearfield Borough Police Department; possession of drug paraphernalia $25 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Maines.
• Taylor Ryan Clark, 30, of DuBois, guilty plea, simple assault, $100 fine plus costs, two years probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, domestic violence case and is prohibited from owning firearms and must turn over all firearms and firearm licenses to law enforcement within 24 hours. Attoney: Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office.
• Cody James Dean Gomola, 20, of Philipsburg, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, 34 days to six months in CCJ plus six months of consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars. Attorney: Lose Morgan.
• Terrence L O’Connor Jr., 58, of Olanta, guilty plea, theft by unlawful taking $100 fine plus costs, two years probation, no contact with victim, $79 restitution to victim; criminal conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking $100 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation.
• Matthew Clinton Melius, 38, of Flinton, DUI 2nd offense, withdraw plea, back on trial list. Attorney: Johnston.
• Shallon Amae Wilson, 38, of Curwensville, guilty plea, receiving stolen property $100 fine plus costs, one year probation, $1,400 restitution to victim; criminal mischief $100 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Johnston.
• Mandy Lynn Wisor, 35, of Clearfield, guilty plea, retail theft $100 fine plus costs, nine days to one year in CCJ plus two years consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling, prohibited from entering property of Walmart in Clearfield; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Lose Morgan.
• Scott Ryan Moore, 33, of Clearfield, guilty plea, terroristic threats $200 fine plus costs, 179 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim, anger management counseling, domestic violence case, prohibited from owning any firearms and must turn over all firearms and firearms licenses to law enforcement within 24 hours. Attorney: Lose Morgan
• Randy John Tomason, 49, of DuBois, guilty plea, DUI 0.244 percent BAC $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs.
• Logan Michael Wilkinson, 25, of Philipsburg, DUI 0.145 BAC, $500 fine plus costs, 45 days to six months minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs.
• Shawn Phillip Zeches, 43, of Brockway, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months minus one day plus one day consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards.