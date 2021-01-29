Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases at Sentencing Court on Tuesday. All defendants sentenced to incarceration at the Clearfield County Jail received delayed commitments because the jail is on lockdown due to positive COVID-19 tests.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Richard John Bonanno, 31 of Penfield, guilty plea, Driving Under the Influence-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in the Clearfield County Jail, prohibited from using or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars. He is required to complete DUI school within eight weeks and a drug and alcohol assessment. He is prohibited from entering onto the property of Gorgino Industrial Supply and will have his driver’s license suspended according to state Department of Transportation standards. Harassment, $50 fine plus costs, one year probation consecutive to the previous sentence. Criminal mischief $50 fine plus costs; criminal trespass $50 fine plus costs; driving at safe speed $35 fine plus costs; careless driving $35 fine plus costs. Bonanno was represented by attorney Christopher Mohney of DuBois.
- Garrett B. Hoover, 26, of DuBois, guilty plea, DUI-0.203 percent blood alcohol content, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards. Attorney: Mohney.
- Charleen Elizabeth Casher, 47, of Curwensville, Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition DUI-0.181 percent BAC, $900 plus costs, six months ARD probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete 60 hours community service, DUI school; failure to notify change of address $35 fine plus costs, careless driving $35 fine plus costs. DUI-0.212 percent BAC, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, DUI school, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; fail to carry registration $35 fine plus costs, maximum speed limits $62.50 fine plus costs. Attorney: Chris Pentz of Clearfield.
- Daniel A. Lynze, 33, of DuBois, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $200 fine plus costs 21 days to one year minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling; possession of small amount of marijuana $50 fine plus costs. Attorney: Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville.
- Barry Alan Covey, 65, of Philipsburg, guilty plea, DUI-0.147 BAC, $500 fine plus costs, 48 hours in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; driving at safe speed $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Brian Jones of Philipsburg.
- Craig Jamison Houchins, 44, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI-0.26 percent BAC, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; careless driving $35 fine plus costs; restrictions on alcoholic beverages $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Frederick Neiswender of Clearfield.
- Danielle Marie Gusciora, 29, of St. Marys, guilty plea, simple assault $200 fine plus costs, 20 days to one year in CCJ plus six months probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete anger management counseling, no contact with the victim; criminal mischief $100 fine plus costs, six months probation consecutive to the previous sentence; disorderly conduct $50 fine plus costs, six months probation concurrent to previous sentences; disorderly conduct $50 fine plus costs, six months concurrent probation; harassment $50 fine plus costs. Attorney: Kenneth W. Pennington of Clearfield.
- Mallori Melissa Rebar, 34, of Glen Hope, guilty plea, DUI- 0.240 percent BAC, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; endangering the welfare of children, $200 fine plus costs, 30 days to six months in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, complete nurturing program.
- Suzanne Connie Hook, 57, of DuBois, retail theft ARD $900, plus costs $350 of which goes to the Sandy Township Police Department, six months ARD probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete retail theft program, 20 hours community service, $47.97 to Walmart in Sandy Township, prohibited from entering Walmart in Sandy Township; retail theft $100 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation, prohibited from entering Martin’s; defiant trespass $1,000 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, prohibited from entering Walmart Sandy Township. Attorney: Blaise J. Ferraraccio of Clearfield.
- Daniel J. Smucker, 60, of Philipsburg, guilty plea disorderly conduct $250 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars. Attorney: Tami Fees of Winburne.
- Miles Andrew Baron, 19, of Clearfield, guilty plea, bad checks, $250 fine plus costs, two years probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, prohibited from entering the property of Carns Equipment in Clearfield, $4,033 restitution to Carns Equipment, complete Bad Checks program. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
- Kyler James Figart, 29, of Osceola Mills, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, three days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, drug and alcohol assessment, DUI school; fleeing and eluding police, $100 fine plus costs, 30 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation; driving without a license $210 fine plus costs; driving at a safe speed $35 fine plus costs; driving at a safe speed $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
- Sunday Dee Greenwell, 48, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI-general impairment, $300 fine plus costs, four days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol or bars, DUI school, driving with suspended license, $210 fine plus costs; simple assault, $100 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation, anger management, no contact with the victim, crime of domestic violence and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.
- Anthony David Modaffare, 43, of Brockport, guilty plea, DUI-0.21 percent BAC, $750 fine plus costs, 30 days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspended according to PennDOT standards; maximum speed limits $122 fine plus costs.
- Vicky Proudfit, 49, of Curwensville, guilty plea, DUI-0.158 percent BAC, $500 fine plus costs, 10 days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol or bars, DUI school, license suspended according to PennDOT standards; driving with suspended license $210 fine plus costs.