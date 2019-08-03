President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases for Colloquy/Special Sentencing Court for the month of July. First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo represented the commonwealth.
• Eric Ross Zmitravich, 37, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substances, ungraded felony, $1 fine plus costs, two to four years in state prison; criminal use of communication facility, felony of the third degree, $1 fine plus costs, one to two years in state prison concurrent to previous sentence, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, $1 fine plus costs, two to four years in state prison, consecutive to previous sentences; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance $1 fine plus costs, 21 months to four years in state prison concurrent to previous sentences; criminal use of a communication facility, $1 fine plus costs, one to two years in state prison concurrent to previous sentences; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance $1 fine plus costs, 21 months to four years in state prison concurrent to previous sentences. Parole revoked, ordered to serve minimum of 164 days in Clearfield County Jail before reconsideration for parole. Attorney: Ryan Sayers of Clearfield.
• Michael Robert Kelly, 40, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, $1 fine plus costs, two to four years in state prison, no alcohol, controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department, drug and alcohol counseling, no contact with victim; firearms not to be carried without a license $1 fine plus costs, two to four years in state prison, consecutive. Attorney: Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
• Elisha Ann Wilkinson, 23, of Philipsburg, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, $300 fine plus costs, three days to six months minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; false ID $100 fine plus costs, six months consecutive probation; driver’s required to be licensed $210 fine plus costs. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
• Dylan Jay Pollick, 26, of Clearfield, contraband, felony of the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, sent to state prison for evaluation for entrance into the state’s Intermediate Punishment Program, which is a two-year drug rehabilitation program conducted by the state Department of Corrections. Attorney: Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville.
• Louis Vinchenzi Porrett, 32, of Brookville, guilty plea, retail theft $100 fine plus costs, 123 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete retail theft counseling program, prohibited from entering onto Big Lots property in DuBois and pay $38 in restitution to Big Lots. Attorney: Maines.
• Brandon James Ramos, 32, of Philipsburg, guilty plea, terroristic threats $1 fine plus costs, nine months to two years minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with victim, anger management counseling. Attorney: Johnston.
• Robert Carl Smith, 46, of Altoona, guilty plea, bad checks $100 fine plus costs, two years probation, prohibited from entering the property of the Madera Fire Company, pay $876 restitution to the Madera Fire Company, complete bad checks counseling program.
• Christopher Adam Luce, 32, of Clearfield, guilty plea, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, ungraded felony, $100 fine plus costs, six months to one year in CCJ plus two years consecutive probation; simple assault $50 fine plus costs, two years concurrent probation, domestic violence case and defendant is prohibited from owning firearms and must turn over all firearm licenses and firearms to law enforcement; possession of controlled substance $50 fine plus costs; possession of controlled substance four counts, $10 fine plus costs for each count, one year concurrent probation. Probation violation, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Johnston.
• Mitchell Paul Pisarcik, 29, of DuBois, guilty plea, criminal trespass, felony of the second degree, $100 fine plus costs, six months to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling, no contact with the victim, $696 restitution to victim; criminal mischief $1 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, public drunkenness $1 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
• Ronald Argro, 40, of Clearfield, criminal trespass, felony of the second degree, 15 months to three years in state prison, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim, $1,000 restitution to the victim; loitering and prowling at night $1 fine plus costs, two years concurrent probation; criminal mischief $1 fine plus costs.
• Tyler Jamal Newman, 19, of Gifford, guilty plea, (open plea) robbery, felony of the second degree, three to six years in state prison, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victims, prohibited from entering Sheetz; robbery, felony of the second degree, one to two years in state prison consecutive, (four to eight years in state prison total;) terroristic threats, felony of the third degree, $1 fine plus costs, two to four years in state prison, concurrent to previous sentence, theft by unlawful taking, $1 plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Johnston.
Newman robbed the Sheetz in Lawrence Township and the Kwik Fill in Kylertown, Cooper Township at gunpoint last February. Newman is also facing robbery charges in Elk County and theft charges in McKean County.
Newman apologized for his actions.
• Robert Anthony Dixon Jr., 33, of Woodland, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, 59 days to one year in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling; receiving stolen property $50 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation, prohibited from entering Dollar General; disorderly conduct $25 fine plus costs, no contact with the victim; retail theft $25 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
• Vernon A. White, 47, of Clearfield, guilty plea, simple assault $100 fine plus costs, 45 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, anger management, domestic violence case; public drunkenness $35 fine plus costs; disorderly conduct $35 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, $125 restitution to the victim; criminal mischief $25 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
• Dirck Victor Fulkerson, 36, of DuBois, simple assault, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
• Bryan Jude Cieleski, 32, of DuBois, retail theft, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
• Kristen Erin Corson, 35, of Coalport, guilty plea, firearms not to be carried without a license, $200 fine plus costs, six months to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars. Attorney: Patrick Lavelle of DuBois (court appointed).
• Allen Patrick McBride, 38, of Coalport, guilty plea, harassment, $200 fine plus costs, six months to one year minus one day in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation plus six months consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, anger management, domestic violence case. Attorney: Dan Nelson of Philipsburg.
• William Francis Runyon, 28, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance $1 fine plus costs, one to four years in state prison, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI-controlled substance, $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ, concurrent, DUI school, drug and alcohol counseling, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; possession of drug paraphernalia $1 fine plus costs, driving with suspended license $210 fine plus costs; retail theft $1 fine plus costs three months to two years in state prison concurrent, prohibited from entering onto Goodwill property, $6,286 restitution to Goodwill; possession of drug paraphernalia $25 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
• Jeremy Michael Sipe, 40, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, resisting arrest, ungraded felony, 30 months to six years in state prison concurrent to previous sentences, no alcohol unapproved drugs or bars; flight to avoid apprehension, felony of the third degree, $1 fine plus costs, 30 months to six years in state prison, concurrent; possession of drug paraphernalia $1 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation. Attorney: Johnston.
• Logan Isaac Mactavish, 36, of Clearfield, guilty plea, burglary, felony of the first degree, $200 fine plus costs, six months to one year in CCJ no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol assessment. Attorney: Johnston.
• Stephanie Ann Mando, 40, of Curwensville, resisting arrest, did not appear, bench warrant issued.