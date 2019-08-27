President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases in sentencing court for the month of July. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.
• Ricky Lee Anderson, 52, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, criminal trespass, felony of the 3rd degree, $1 fine plus costs, six months to three years in state prison consecutive to any previous sentences, prohibited from possessing/using alcohol or any controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns, he is prohibited from having any contact with the victim and must pay $1,269 in restitution to the victim. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
• Matthew Alan Wisor, 26, of Hawk Run, supervised bail revocation, did not report to probation as directed and was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Wisor’s attorney Ryan Sayers of Clearfield said his client admits to the violation. Ammerman revoked his supervised bail and reset it at $25,000 monetary.
• Dirck Victor Fulkerson, 36, of DuBois, guilty plea, simple assault, $200 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, anger management counseling, no contact with the victim, domestic violence case, defendant is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms and must surrender all firearms and firearms licenses to the sheriff’s department within 24-hours; harassment $50 fine plus costs. Attorney: Chris Mohney of DuBois.
• Troy Johnson Brown, 39, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, inmate procure weapon, $1 plus costs, one to two years in state prison concurrent to any previous sentences. Attorney: Johnston.
• Barry Lee Lumadue, 53, of Mineral Springs, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, five days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT regulations; possession of a controlled substance $1 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation; operating vehicle without inspection $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Josh Maines of Clearfield.
• Donnie R. McBride, guilty plea, disorderly conduct $200 fine plus costs. Attorney: Maines.
• James Anthony Giacalone, 66, of New Briton, Conn., DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours (time served) to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT regulations; driving with suspended license $210 fine plus costs.
• Scott Allen Brumbaugh, 28, of Coalport, DUI, plea withdrawn, placed back on the trial list.
• Michael Cephus Burton, 60, of Sykesville, guilty plea, accidents involving death or personal injury $100 fine plus costs, two years probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with victim; driving with suspended license $500 fine plus costs, 90 days in CCJ.
• Haley Nichole Couturiaux, 21, of Clearfeld, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
• Randy Lyn Gillen, 60, of Grampian, guilty plea, DUI 0.198 BAC, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT, turning movements and signals $35 fine plus costs.
• Samantha Jo Hooker, 23, of Hyde, guilty plea, criminal conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, $200 fine plus costs, two years probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, pay $536 restitution to victim, perform community service to pay restitution as soon as possible, no contact with the victim.
• Kay Marie Jarrett, 37, of Sykesville, bad checks, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
• Codey Burton Kelly, 27, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, 2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, $375.70 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, operating vehicle without inspection $35 fine plus costs.
• Walter Perry Wilsoncroft Jr., 55, of Clearfield, retail theft, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
• David C. Wooster, 40, of Curwensville, bad checks, tested positive for methamphetamine in court, plea rejected, bail was revoked and he was taken into custody.
• Igor Conklin, 20, of Woodland, guilty plea, access device fraud, $100 fine plus costs, 18 months probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, not contact with the victim, $132.87 restitution to the victim, perform community service to pay as soon as possible.
• Jason Douthit, 40, of Curwensville, theft by deception, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
• Joshua Allen Fine, 36, of Kylertown, guilty plea, retail theft, $200 fine plus costs, two days to six months in CCJ, plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete retail theft program, prohibited from entering Walmart in Clearfield.
• Carmella Frances Rodkey, 52, of DuBois, theft by unlawful taking, plea withdrawn, placed back on the trial list.
• Jacqueline Lee Smith, 44, of Clearfield, guilty plea, retail theft, felony of the third degree, $100 fine plus costs, one year probation consecutive to any prior sentences, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, retail theft program.
• Cory Lee White, 31, of Northern Cambria, terroristic threats, tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana in court, plea rejected and placed back on the trial list, bail revoked and taken into custody.