Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases at sentencing court for the month of May. Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Patrick Ryan Sopic, 33, of Woodland, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $200 fine plus costs, six months probation, defendant is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department; firearm not to be carried without a license $150 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation. He was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield.
- Daniel Quentin Coll, 28 of Clearfield, guilty plea, resisting arrest $200 plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete anger management counseling; disorderly conduct $100 plus costs, one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
- George Thomas Ensminger, 32, of Olanta, guilty plea, disorderly conduct, two counts, $150 plus costs, on year probation for each count consecutive to each other, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete mental health assessment, no contact with the victim.
- Robert J. Lutz, 33, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, flight to avoid apprehension $1 plus costs, 45 days to two years in state prison consecutive to any previous sentences, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars; defiant trespass 41 fine plus costs 15 days to one year in state prison consecutive to the previous sentence, no contact with the victims, prohibited from entering Morris Township Fire Company property; false identification to law enforcement $1 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation; public drunkenness $1 fine plus costs. Attorney: Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.
- Kira Lee Ritter, 27, of Clearfield, guilty plea, endangering the welfare of children $200 fine plus costs, 30 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars; DUI-0.277 percent blood alcohol content $1,000 fine plus costs, three days to six months in CCJ concurrent to the previous sentence, complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, no contact with the victim. Attorney: Maines.
- Dara Courtright, 32, of DuBois, guilty plea, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle $250 fine plus costs three days to one year minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs; driving at safe speed $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: C.J. Zwick of DuBois.
- Kenneth John Selvage, 60, of Coalport, guilty plea, fleeing and eluding police $100 fine plus costs, 30 days to one year in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, registration required $85 fine plus costs; allow illegal use of plate/guard $35 fine plus costs, driver’s required to be licensed $210 fine plus costs, required financial responsibility $310 fine plus costs, pass unsafe $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Patrick Lavelle of DuBois, court appointed.
- Warren Russel Bray, 64, of Clearfield, terroristic threats, plea withdrawn, placed back on the trial list. Attorney: Joseph Valenza of Clearfield.
- Karen Marie Camuso, 63, of Falls Creek, guilty plea, DUI 0.96 percent BAC, five days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards.
- Edward Alfred Snyder, 44, of Clearfield, guilty plea, endangering the welfare of children $200 fine plus costs, 15 days to one year in CCJ plus two years consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars. Attorney: Shiann McGovern of Clearfield.
- Tyler James Gourley, 26, of Mahaffey, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, 2nd offense $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment; disorderly conduct $200 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation, 50 hours of community service.
Robert Perry Hughes, 28, of Sigel, guilty plea, DUI 0.153 percent BAC, 2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol assessment, DUI school, license suspension according to PennDOT standards.
- Anthony Brian Bower, 45, of Julian, guilty plea, DUI $300 fine plus costs, six months probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, 20 hours of community service, driving with suspended license $210 fine plus costs; roadways laned for traffic $35 fine plus costs, careless driving $35 fine plus costs, reckless driving $210 fine plus costs. Attorney: Gregory Davidson of Bellefonte.
- Robert J. Snell, 53, of Punxsutawney, guilty plea, DUI $1,000 fine plus costs, three days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspended according to PennDOT, careless driving $35 fine plus costs; improper sun screen $35 fine plus costs.
- Michael Edwin Shires, 39, of Danville, guilty plea, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine, ungraded misdemeanor, $1,000 fine plus costs, six months to two year minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, plus two years consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars. Attorney: Andrew Katsock III of Wilkes-Barre.
- Hunter Douglas Asbell, 22, of Philipsburg, DUI, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
- Mary Alice Bailey, 59, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ plus six months consecutive probation, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, $271.30 restitution to Clearfield Borough Police Department; license suspension according to PennDOT standards; DUI-controlled substance, 2nd offense $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation consecutive to the previous sentence. DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, $256 restitution to the Clearfield Borough Police Department, license suspension according to PennDOT standards. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
Ashlee Marie Bennett, 23, of Irvona, guilty plea, simple assault, $250 fine plus costs, 10 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, anger management counseling. Attorney: Schwab.
- Derrick Charles Bilger, 29, of Huntingdon, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $200 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars. Attorney: Johnston.
- Peggy Sue Evans, 40, of Clearfield, DUI, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
- Ray Foster, 38, of Buffalo NY, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, six months probation; driving with suspended license $210 fine plus costs; unsafe equipment $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
- Chad Ryan Gallaher, 35, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, theft by unlawful taking-firearm, felony of the second degree, 15 months to three years in state prison, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, no contact with the victim; criminal trespass, felony of the second degree, $1 fine plus costs, two years concurrent probation; DUI-controlled substance, 2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in state prison, concurrent to the previous sentence, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; careless driving $35 fine plus costs; general lighting requirements $35 fine plus costs.
- Keith Richard Gates, 25 of Flinton, possession of a controlled substance, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
- Jonas Matthew Giesey, 26, of State College, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment. Attorney: Schwab.
- Chasey Renee Hahn, 29, of Lanse, retail theft $300 fine plus costs, 18 months probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars; retail theft counseling program, prohibited from entering Walmart in Clearfield. Attorney: Schwab.
- Hunter James Hollenback, 20 of Philipsburg, receiving stolen property plea rejected, placed back on the trial list.
- Tammi Rene Price, 58, of Renfrew, guilty plea, DUI controlled substance, 2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, $384.75 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department; possession of small amount of marijuana $50 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
- Stacey Lee Miller, 34, of DuBois, guilty plea, retail theft $250 fine plus costs, one year probation, $14.60 restitution to Goodwill; complete retail theft program, prohibited from entering Goodwill in DuBois. Attorney: Zwick.