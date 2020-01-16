President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at Sentencing Court for the month of January. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth.
• Brandon Howard Corman, 27, of Morrisdale, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $200 fine plus costs, one year probation, he is prohibited from using or possessing alcoholic beverages or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars/taverns, must undergo drug and alcohol counseling. Lumadue noted that Corman is on state parole and now must go before the state parole board for possible punishment. Corman was represented by attorney Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg.
• Fred Allen Hockenburry III, 28, of Houtzdale, guilty plea, false report to law enforcement $200 fine plus costs, 44 days (time served) to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus six months consecutive probation; false reports, $100 fine plus costs, six months concurrent probation. Hockenberry was also sentenced by Ammerman for a probation violation to serve 28 days to one year in CCJ. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
• Christopher G. McGuire, 31, of Osceola Mills, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia, $200 fine plus costs, 15 days to six months in CCJ, plus six months consecutive probation; no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling. Attorney: Paul Colavecchi of Clearfield.
• Cassandra Dawn Wallace, 34, of Woodland, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, 34 days to one year minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling; driving while license is suspended or revoked $210 fine plus costs, possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, 34 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, concurrent to the previous sentence; driving while license is suspended or revoked $210 fine plus costs. Attorney: Joseph Valenza of Clearfield.
• Ricky Allen Weatherholtz, 60, of Madera, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, must complete DUI school and drug and a alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; DUI-controlled substances 2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation; pay $2666.69 to the Clearfield Borough Police Department, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment. Attorney: Brian Jones of Philipsburg.
• Michelle Lyn Dunworth, 41, of Penfield, guilty plea, receiving stolen property. Her attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, reported that Dunworth was examined by the medical staff at the jail and they determined she was too ill to be incarcerated at the jail. Dunworth was instead sentenced to serve 10 days to one year in home detention, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete the retail theft counseling program, prohibited from entering the Walmart in Sandy Township; retail theft $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation; retail theft $100 fine plus costs, one year concurrent probation.
• Joey Lynn Lupton, 44, of Clearfield, guilty plea, retail theft $100 fine plus costs, 30 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, prohibited from entering Walmart in Lawrence Township, $65.90 to Walmart, complete retail theft program. Attorney: Johnston.
• Hunter Michael Stasko, 18, of Frenchville, guilty plea retail theft $100 fine plus costs, 30 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete retail theft program, prohibited from entering property of Bob’s Army & Navy, $478 restitution to Bob’s Army & Navy, ordered to perform community service to pay restitution as soon as possible; public drunkenness $100 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
• Kyle Gregory Westcott, 29, of Grampian, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, 29 days (time served) to one year minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol counseling; driving while license is suspended or revoked $210 fine plus costs, driving vehicle without inspection $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Schwab.
• John Ernest Cowher IV, 26, of Philipsburg, guilty plea, simple assault, $200 fine plus costs, 48 hours (time served) to one year in CCJ plus six months consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete anger management counseling, domestic violence case, defendant is prohibited from owning firearms and must turn over all firearms and firearms licenses to law enforcement within 24-hours; harassment $25 fine plus costs. Attorney: Schwab.
• Travis Wayne Lansberry, 23, of Curwensville, guilty plea, disorderly conduct $200 fine plus costs, one year probation, 25 hours of community service. No attorney.
• Henry Wayne Martell, 29, of Curwensville, DUI-0.096 percent blood alcohol content, $300 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation; improper muffler $35 fine plus costs. No attorney.
• Dustin Thomas Marsh, 31, of Rockton, guilty plea, retail theft, felony of the third degree, $200 fine plus costs, three years probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, prohibited from entering Walmart, pay $69.90 to Walmart; possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs. No attorney.
• Tabitha Tanile Taylor, 28, of Clearfield, guilty plea, the welfare of children, $200 fine plus costs, 30 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs, complete the Nurturing Program. Attorney: Schwab.
• Timothy Robert Williams, 56, of Osceola Mills, guilty plea, driving with suspended license-DUI related 90 days in CCJ, license suspension according to PennDOT standards.