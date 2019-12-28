President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases during Sentencing Court for the month of December. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
• Damion Scott McGary, 25, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substances $1,000 fine plus costs, four days to six months in the Clearfield County Jail, prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol, or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department, required to complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, pay $675 restitution to the Lawrence Township Police Department; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, six months consecutive probation; driving under suspension $210 fine plus costs. Attorney David Hopkins of DuBois.
• Thomas Eugene Milligan Jr., 28, of Clearfield, guilty plea, disorderly conduct, $100 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, complete anger management counseling. Attorney: Ryan Sayers of Clearfield.
• Charles Albert Bailor, 52, of Clearfield, guilty plea, criminal trespass, felony of the third degree, $100 fine plus costs, none days to one year in CCJ plus two years consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars; disorderly conduct $100 fine plus costs, one year probation concurrent to the previous sentence. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
• Matthew J. Shaffer, 36, of Camp Hill, guilty plea, possession of firearms prohibited, felony of the second degree, $1 fine plus costs, three to seven years in state prison; possession of a controlled substance $1 fine plus costs six months concurrent probation, possession of drug paraphernalia $1 fine plus costs, six months concurrent probation. Attorney: Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville.
• Michelle Lyn Dunworth, 41, of Penfield, receiving stolen property, retail theft, continued one month to get a medical exam by CCJ physician to determine if he is healthy enough for jail.
• Nicholas Hecei, 19, of Curwensville, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, five days to six months in CCJ, DUI school, no alcohol, unapproved drugs of bars, license suspension according to PennDOT; DUI-general impairment $300 fine plus costs, five days to six months in CCJ consecutive to the previous sentence; disorderly conduct $1 fine plus costs one year consecutive probation, careless driving $35 fine plus costs, public drunkenness $10 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
• David Joseph McElwee, 35, of Punxsutawney, endangering the welfare of children, plea withdrawn, placed back on the trial list. Attorney: Leanne Nedza of the public defender’s office.
• Charles Spencer Nicholson, 49, of Grampian, guilty plea, simple assault $500 fine plus costs, seven months to two years minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, anger management counseling, no contact with the victim. Ammerman warned Nicholson that any further violations will result in a state prison sentence.
• Ernest Howard Ricketts, 29, of Hyde, guilty plea, disorderly conduct, $50 fine plus costs, nine days to one year minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation; disorderly conduct $50 fine plus costs resisting arrest $100 fine plus costs, two years consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars. Attorney: Nedza.
• Lisa A. Ross, 36, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards, $420 restitution to the victim, $265 to Clearfield Borough Police Department. Attorney” Nedza.
• Autumn Dawn Rougeux, 33, of Tyrone, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, three days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment; possession of drug paraphernalia $50 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation; driving unregistered vehicle $85 fine plus costs. Attorney: Johnston.
• Brandie Marie Siverling, 39, of Clearfield, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, $381 restitution to Lawrence Township police, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; no headlights $35 fine plus costs, DUI-controlled substance $500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in CCJ consecutive to the previous sentence plus one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Johnston.
• Leigh Ann Sones, 34, of Hyde, DUI-controlled substance, plea withdrawn, placed back on the trial list.
• Tabitha Tanile Taylor, 28, of Clearfield, endangering the welfare of children, continued one month. Attorney: Johnston.
• Roland Edward Dixon, 69, of Munson, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
• Michael Lee Fyock, 41, of Clearfield, guilty plea, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, $200 fine plus costs, one year probation, no contact with the victim, $676 restitution to the victim, $1,392 to Progressive Insurance, ordered to perform community service to pay off restitution as soon as possible, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars. Attorney: none.
• Jesse Joseph Kitko, 36, of Houtzdale, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $300 fine plus costs, nine days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol assessment; vehicle registration suspended $110 fine plus costs.
• Ray Edward Morgan Jr., 29, of Grampian, DUI, did not appear, bench warrant issued.
• Cara Patricia Obryon Bussard, 33, of Reynoldsville, guilty plea, retail theft, $200 fine plus costs, 18 months probation, complete retail theft counseling program, prohibited from entering Martin’s in DuBois.