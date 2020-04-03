President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases during sentencing court for the month of March. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Michael A. Little, 42, of Winburne, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, 2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs, 90 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail concurrent to any previous sentences, prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department, complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment at the Community Guidance Center, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; failure to carry driver’s license, no rear lights and operating vehicle without inspection $35 fine plus costs each. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
- Isaiah Samir Lakeem Hall, 29, of SCI-Camp Hill, guilty plea, criminal conspiracy-aggravated assault, four to eight years in state prison concurrent to any previous sentences, complete anger management counseling, no contact with the victim. Attorney: Shaka Mzee Johnson of Philadelphia.
- Mary Jayne Liegey, 20, of Frenchville, guilty plea, retail theft, felony of the third degree, $200 fine plus costs, 80 days to one year in CCJ plus two years consecutive probation, $20 restitution to Walmart, prohibited from entering Walmart property, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars. Attorney: Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.
- Mark David Arneman, 58, of Clearfield, guilty plea, possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, one year probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars. Attorney: Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
- David Lynn Plaszenski, 38, of Penfield, guilty plea DUI-controlled substance $1,000 fine plus costs, five days (time served) to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; roadways land for traffic $35 fine plus costs; possession of drug paraphernalia $100 fine plus costs, one year consecutive probation, drug and alcohol assessment.
- Angela Marie Stonebraker, 41, of Tyrone, guilty plea, DUI blood alcohol content 0.99 percent, 2nd offense, $1,500 fine plus costs 30 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, drug and alcohol assessment, 100 hours of community service, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; roadways land for traffic $35 fine plus costs. Attorney: Gregory Davidson of Bellefonte.
- Cynthia Ann Kirkwood, 47, of DuBois, guilty plea, DUI-impaired driving, $300 fine plus costs, five days to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol counseling, license suspension according to PennDOT standards; possession of small amount of marijuana $25 fine plus costs. Attorney: Schwab.