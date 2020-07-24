A corrections officer at SCI-Houtzdale was arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into the state prison.
Marvin Chuck Harris Jr. 30, of Clearfield is charged with conspiracy-contraband/controlled substance, a felony of the second degree and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Monday, a criminal investigator with the state Department of Corrections was contacted by the security office of SCI-Houtzdale who said a Confidential Human Source informed them that Harris was planning to smuggle drugs into the prison.
The CHS said on Sunday, Harris pulled him aside and asked him about introducing contraband into the jail. To be more private, Harris and the CHS went into a closet to discuss the matter. Harris said numerous inmates asked him to bring drugs into the prison but none of them followed through and provided him with any money. Harris told him that he bought a printer, which he would use to mimic legal papers, and they would be printed on paper soaked with synthetic cannabis; and he also had 450 films of Suboxone. Harris said he would do this for $2,500.
Harris said he would smuggle the drugs into the jail after he received the money.
The CHS then provided Harris with a phone number of a civilian who would provide him with the money.
The CHS then made several phone calls to the civilian using the inmate phone system where the calls are recorded.
Using the CHS, the state police and agents with the state attorney general’s office arranged for an undercover agent to meet with Harris at a Clearfield business where he would receive the $2,500.
Once the undercover officer gave Harris the money, numerous agents converged on the location and took Harris into custody.
Harris is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.