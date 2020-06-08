BELLEFONTE — State Correctional Institution at Benner Township Superintendent Robert Marsh reported that inmate James Dellavechia, 81, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 1:40 p.m. on June 6.
Prison staff immediately responded and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until relieved by ambulance personnel.
Inmate Dellavechia was transferred to Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College, where he was pronounced deceased at 2:55 p.m. The local coroner and Pennsylvania State Police were notified. The official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s office.
Dellavechia was serving a life sentence for murder first degree out of Delaware County. He had been at Benner Township since Sept. 1, 2013.
Facility staff has notified the inmate’s next-of-kin.