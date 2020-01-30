Cody Lee Schmoke, 26, of Cherry Tree who has been charged with incest, a felony of the second degree; and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the second degree, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Schmoke is accused of having a sexual relationship with a relative. The relationship allegedly started when the girl was a juvenile.
Police were notified after illicit pictures were discovered on a child’s cell phone.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 3, Clearfield-based State Police were informed of illicit pictures being discovered on a child’s cell phone.
The female is from State College and is related to Schmoke. She was interviewed at the State Police barracks in Clearfield on April 5 and she admitted that she and Schmoke had a sexual relationship that began about a year earlier and continued until January of last year. The incidents occurred at their mother’s residence in Cherry Tree as well as in Sharon.
She said she was aware that Cody Schmoke had taken pictures of the two of them, but told him to make sure he deleted them.
Cody Schmoke was also interviewed that day at the barracks, and he also admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl.
The female has also been charged with incest and disorderly conduct.
The Progress is not publishing the name of the female because she was a juvenile at the start of the relationship.
According to the dates reported in the affidavit, the girl would have been 17 years old when the sexual relationship began and 18 years old when it ended.
He was represented by court appointed attorney Amy Catharine Stoak of Drifting.