The state Department of Corrections has informed Clearfield County it is planning to release 12 inmates early from state correctional institutions as a part of its COVID-19 emergency plan.
However, the DOC is giving local authorities a chance to voice any objections to the early release of inmates sentenced in their counties. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers told The Progress he is opposing the early release of five of the inmates on the list.
These include Jason Davis, 38, of SCI-Camp Hill, who was convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Davis met his minimum sentencing requirement and if he served the maximum he would be released on Aug. 3, 2022. Sayers is objecting to his release because Davis had four prior parole/probation violations and received an additional DUI charge since his initial sentencing in 2016.
Douglas Bundy, 49, of SCI Houtzdale, formerly of DuBois, who was convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bundy would meet his minimum on July 28 and his maximum is Feb. 2, 2023. Sayers is opposed to his early release because Bundy has also been charged with escape in October. Sayers also told The Progress that he has issued a detainer on Bundy so even if the state releases Bundy early, he would immediately be arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail for the escape charge.
Raymond Matthew Nestlerode, 38, of SCI-Mercer, formerly of Woodland, contraband/controlled substance. He would meet his minimum sentence on Sept. 1 and his maximum is June 1, 2022. Sayers is opposed to his early release because of the nature of the charges and because a child was involved. According to a previous article in The Progress, last July, Nestlerode was arrested after a one-year-old child he was caring for was found wandering the streets unattended. When contacted by state troopers, Nestlerode was disheveled and had a syringe sticking out of his hair. When he was brought to the jail he was found with some marijuana in his pocket.
Rick Allen Davis Jr., 37, of Quehanna Boot Camp, formerly of Philipsburg, contraband/controlled substance. His minimum is Sept. 1 and his maximum date is March 2, 2024. Sayers is opposing his early release because he was a former corrections officer at SCI-Houtzdale who was bringing drugs into the jail.
And Joyce Merritts, 34, of SCI-Cambridge Springs, formerly of Clearfield, her minimum and maximum date is Feb. 22, 2021. Sayers is opposed to her early release because she was a part of a large illegal drug distribution organization and has a mandatory minimum sentence of two years.
Sayers did not oppose the seven remaining inmates on the list who are Matthew Short-Houdeshell, 22, of SCI-Green; Robert Miller, 49, of SCI-Chester; Paige Luzier, 28, SCI-Cambridge Springs, Jerome Ward, 34, of SCI-Rockview; Travis Quick, 35, of SCI-Laurel Highlands; Mason Miles, 26, of SCI-Somerset; and Brandon Stiffler, 35, of SCI-Laurel Highlands.