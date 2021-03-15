DUBOIS — Sandy Township Police have reported an additional arrest has been made involving the July 29, 2020 robbery of the Snappy’s store located on state Route 255 in Sandy Township.
A felony arrest warrant has been issued for Gavin Sharp, 19, of Treasure Lake. On July 29, 2020, while employed by Snappy’s, Sharp with the co-defendant, who was taken into custody in August 2020, robbed the store.
Sharp has been charged with felony intimidation of witness/withholding information; unsworn falsification to authorities; false reports to law enforcement authorities; criminal conspiracy; and theft by unlawful taking.