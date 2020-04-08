Michael Keith Rose, 29, of Woodland, who is charged with homicide by vehicle for a DUI crash that occurred in December waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Rose is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, which are felonies of the second degree; aggravated assault by vehicle and homicide by vehicle, which are felonies of the third degree; DUI-controlled substance and involuntary manslaughter, which are misdemeanors of the first degree; and several summary traffic offenses including obedience to traffic control devices, failure to keep right, reckless driving and driving at a safe speed.
According to the police report, the crash occurred on state Route 729 in Ferguson Township south of Lumber City. Canfield was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado north when a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Rose was traveling south. Rose failed to negotiate a right hand turn in the roadway. Rose’s truck hit Canfield’s truck head-on, causing both vehicles to come to a final rest on the roadway.
Canfield’s truck caught fire after impact. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, a “good samaritan” who came upon the crash hooked a chain to the driver’s side door of Canfield’s truck and pulled the door off in an effort to remove Canfield from the wreckage.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police arrived on scene at 7:08 a.m. and emergency responders were performing life saving measures on Canfield while firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire.
Deputy Coroner Gilbert Stevenson pronounced Canfield dead at the scene.
At 7:15 a.m. state police spoke with Rose in the back of an ambulance while at the scene. Rose said he slid on ice causing him to lose control of his vehicle and his vehicle traveled into the oncoming lane of travel, striking Canfield’s vehicle head-on. Rose was then taken from the scene by ambulance.
At 8 a.m. police spoke to two witnesses who said they did not see any ice on the roadway.
On Jan. 28, state police received the autopsy report on Canfield, which listed the cause of death as hypoxia (lack of oxygen) due to the flash fire in the vehicle. Retroperitoneal hemorrhage (internal bleeding in the abdomen) due to a motor vehicle crash was listed as a contributing factor.
On Feb. 11, police received the crash reconstruction report which determined Rose was traveling at 56 mph in a 35 mph zone just before the crash.
On Feb. 17, police received Rose’s medical records from UPMC Altoona, which showed Rose had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.