Richard Alan McCracken, 63, of Rockton, who molested a three-year-old girl, was sentenced to serve 7.5 to 15 years in state prison by Judge Paul Cherry Tuesday during special sentencing court at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
McCracken pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault, felony of the second degree, three counts and was sentenced to serve 30 months to five years, with each of the counts to be served consecutively to each other.
He also has to follow all the reporting requirements under Megan’s Law.
Cherry also ordered McCracken to have no contact with the victim and to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence leaving it to the discretion of the presiding judge.
From the bench Cherry admonished McCracken for his actions.
”A three-year-old child, what were you thinking?” Cherry asked.
”I wasn’t thinking,” McCracken responded.
McCracken apologized for his actions and asked for the court’s mercy.
”I lost everything — my wife, my liberty, everything I had is gone,” McCracken said.
“Whose fault is that?” Cherry asked.
“It’s my fault,” McCracken said.
“A defenseless three-year-old child,” Cherry said before handing down his sentence.
McCracken represented himself at the hearing. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 25, the DuBois-based State Police were contacted by the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center.
The victim’s mother reported that she noticed her daughter had injuries after visiting with McCracken and his wife.
The girl was examined by a doctor who said her injuries were consistent with her being sexually abused.
When asked what happened the girl said McCracken had touched her and she became upset.
On May 2, McCracken was interviewed and polygraphed at the State Police barracks and he admitted to molesting the girl on three separate occasions.