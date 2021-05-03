Robbery suspect Anthony Guy, 48, of West Decatur had his bail increased to $500,000 monetary supervised after violating the conditions of his bail.
Guy was free on $100,000 monetary supervised bail on the charges of conspiracy-robbery, felony of the second degree; simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree and possession of a controlled substance, ungraded misdemeanor.
He and Richard Allen Demko, Jr., 26, of Northern Cambria, are accused of attempting to rob a Clearfield man of his lottery winnings on Jan. 16. During the incident, Demko allegedly shot the victim in the leg.
Yesterday, Guy was in court before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman for violating the conditions of his bail.
According to Assistant District Attorney Roy E. Cross III, Guy failed to report as directed, and had left the jurisdiction of the court without permission.
Cross said in February the probation department received information that Guy had left the state to meet up with someone who had absconded.
And in March the probation department learned Guy’s car was impounded in Florida.
On March 1, the defendant spoke with his probation officer on the phone and he was told to report to the probation officer the next day, but he never arrived.
On March 17, the probation department learned from the impound lot in Florida that Guy had picked up his vehicle on March 8.
On April 5, Guy was scheduled for revocation court but he failed to appear and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
On April 15, Guy was arrested by the state police and placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Following his arrest, Guy refused to participate in a drug test, Cross said.
Guy’s attorney, Thomas Dickey of Altoona, said Guy’s car had been taken without permission by Daniel Peteuil, who has since passed away.
According to a previous article in The Progress, Daniel Peteuil, 44, of Clearfield, who was accused of trafficking illegal drugs into the area, died in Miami, Fla. on Feb. 25.
Peteuil was scheduled to go to trial to face his charges in January, but absconded and failed to appear in court.
Dickey said his client received a phone call that his vehicle had been in an accident in Florida and it was impounded and he would lose ownership of the vehicle if he didn’t pick up the vehicle so he flew to Florida to retrieve the vehicle. Dickey said Guy misunderstood the conditions of his bail and didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to leave the area without permission.
Dickey added that Guy didn’t appear at his revocation hearing last month because he was afraid and he did so against his advice.
“He got cold feet in full candor,” Dickey said.
Dickey said Guy has been in jail for about three weeks and asked that he not be kept in jail any longer in order to prepare for his defense.
He asked for increased bail with supervision or place him on house arrest.
Cross said the commonwealth is “adamant” that Guy remain incarcerated. He said failing to appear at revocation court and refusing the drug test alone are sufficient to have Guy detained pending the disposition of the charges.
Ammerman said he is required to reset Guy’s bail and re-set it at $500,000 monetary and if he posts bail, Guy would be under the supervision of the probation department.