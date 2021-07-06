Robbery suspect Anthony Guy had his bail increased to $2 million by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman after he violated the conditions of his bail yesterday at Revocation Court.
Guy is charged with conspiracy-robbery, felony of the second degree; simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree and possession of a controlled substance, ungraded misdemeanor for his role in the robbing a Clearfield man of his lottery winnings in January. Guy had been free on $500,000 supervised monetary bail.
According to Assistant District Attorney Roy Cross III, Guy violated the terms of his bail by leaving the area without permission, and failing to abstain from the use or consumption of controlled substances.
Guy’s attorney, William A. Shaw Jr., said Guy went to Altoona to pick up his daughter due to COVID-19 concerns.
But Shaw said the court is probably more concerned about Guy testing positive for methamphetamine.
Shaw argued that since Guy has already spent a lot of money posting bail, that Guy be drug tested and if he tests clean, bail be kept the same and he be released.
However Cross argued that bail should be increased to $750,000 because despite having put up a lot of money, he still is violating the conditions of his bail and using methamphetamine.
Shaw responded by saying increasing it further would only be punitive.
Ammerman said this isn’t the first time Guy has left the area without permission and noted he previously left the state and went to Florida.
Shaw noted Guy did return on his own and didn’t try to abscond.
Ammerman set bail at $2 million supervised monetary.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Guy and Richard Allen Demko Jr., 26, of Northern Cambria followed the victim home from the BP station in Clearfield after he won a large sum of money.
The victim reported that he had pulled up to his residence when he was rushed by Demko and Guy, who demanded the money.
When he didn’t give it to them, Demko shot him in the leg. Demko and Guy then fled the scene and were later arrested.
According to a previous article in The Progress, Guy was free on $100,000 monetary bail when in March he went to Florida to pick up his vehicle that had been impounded.
As a result, Ammerman increased Guy’s bail to $500,000 monetary on May 3, and he posted bail on May 5.
Guy claimed that Daniel Peteuil, 44, of Clearfield had taken his car without permission.
Peteuil, who was accused of drug trafficking had absconded and was later found deceased in the Miami area on Feb. 25.