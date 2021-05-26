Robert P. Roach, 36, of Woodland who is accused of assaulting a 60-year-old woman in a road rage incident in Lawrence Township, waived his right to a preliminary hearing yesterday before Magisterial Distict Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 11 at 4:17 p.m. in Lawrence Township, Roach allegedly began following a woman in his car. He was tailgating her and was making rude gestures.
The victim called 911 and pulled into the parking lot of Long John’s Silvers to seek assistance when Roach rammed her vehicle, causing Roach’s vehicle to flip onto its roof.
Roach then got out of his vehicle and began punching the victim. Police arrived and took Roach into custody.
When interviewed by police, Roach said he thought the victim was his ex-fiance. He also admitted to using methamphetamine before the incident.
Roach is charged with aggravated assault, felony of the first degree, two counts; simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree; disorderly conduct, misdemeanor of the third degree; DUI, ungraded misdemeanor; and the summary offenses of public drunkenness, reckless driving, careless driving and follow too closely.
The charge of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, felony of the second degree, was withdrawn.
Roach was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield.