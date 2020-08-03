Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases at Revocation Court for the month of July. Assistant District Attorney Roy Cross III represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Jessica Lynn Root, 33, of Osceola Mills, parole revocation, admits to violation, ordered to serve a minimum of 30 days in the Clearfield County Jail. Root was represented by Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.
- Johnny Lee McGary, 31, of Glasgow, parole revocation, failure to report to probation as directed, tested positive for methamphetamine, ordered to serve 90 days minimum in the Clearfield County Jail.
- Anthony Edmond English, 40, of Woodland, probation revoked, failure to report, failure to make payments, failure to abstain from drugs, admits to violation, re-sentenced for indirect criminal contempt to 45 days to three months in CCJ plus three months consecutive probation. Attorney Schwab.
- Duane Steven Visnofsky, 24, of Houtzdale, probation revocation, continued one month.
- Trent Edward Lee, 24, of DuBois, probation revocation, new charges are pending, detain pending disposition of new charges. Attorney: Schwab.
- Denise Joleen Stephens, 22, of Muncy, probation violation for failure to complete the state Department of Corrections Intermediate Punishment Program, probation revoked, re-sentenced to serve 28 months to five years in SCI-Muncy. Stephens represented herself at the hearing.
- Creagan Lee Powell, 35, of Glen Richey, failure to obey all laws, failure to abstain from consuming or possessing alcohol, drugs and drug paraphernalia. Admits to the violation, re-sentenced to serve 75 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Schwab.
- Anthony Rowles, 30, of Hyde, probation revocation, failure to report, failure to abstain from using methamphetamine re-sentenced to hindering apprehension to 75 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation.
- Corey Lowain Quick, probation revocation, continued one month.
- Amirrah L. McMillan, 27, of Coatsville, probation revocation, admits to violation, re-sentenced to contraband to serve 30 days to one year in CCJ plus two years consecutive probation. Attorney: Schwab.
- Tiffany Ann Miller, 31, of Osceola Mills, probation revocation, failure to report to probation as directed and to complete counseling, admits to violation, re-sentenced for DUI to serve 60 days to six months in CCJ. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
- Betsy S. Clark, 42, of Muncy, probation violation, failure to report to probation as directed, failure to make payments on fines and costs. Probation revoked, re-sentenced for theft by unlawful taking to serve one to two years in SCI-Muncy plus one year concurrent probation. Cherry said he sentenced her to state prison because he believes she is not amenable to county supervisor and her heath issues are best dealt with in state prison.