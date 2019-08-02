President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases for Revocation/Contempt of Court cases for the month of July. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.
• Matthew Alan Wisor, 25, of Hawk Run, supervised bail revocation, continued one month.
• William Lynn Collins, 62, of Curwensville, parole violation, ordered to serve a minimum of 30 days in Clearfield County Jail before reconsideration for parole. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
• Dana Noel Vaughn, 33, of Philipsburg, probation violation, plus guilty plea/sentencing, guilty plea, burglary $1 fine plus costs, serve 18-36 months in state prison, no alcohol, or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department except in cases of emergency and is prohibited from entering any bars/taverns, no contact with the victim, $400 restitution to the victim; DUI $500 fine plus costs, 30 days to six months in state prison concurrent to the previous sentence, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, $162 restitution to Lawrence Township Police Department; DUI $750 fine plus costs, 30 days to six months in CCJ concurrent to previous sentences, duties at stop sign $35 fine plus costs; probation violation, re-sentenced for fleeing or eluding police to serve three months to two years in state prison concurrent to the previous sentences. Attorney: Johnston.
• Ann Marie Schloder, 51, residence not listed, probation revocation, continued one month.
• Eric L. Wayt, 39, of Penfield, probation violation, tested positive for methamphetamine, 4th violation, owes $1,754 balance, re-sentenced for retail theft to serve 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, Attorney: Johnston.
• John Nelson Delozier Jr., 33, of Johnstown, probation revocation, failure to pay fines and costs, 37 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation.
• Kylee Danielle Martin, 36, of Muncy, sentencing/probation revocation, guilty plea, DUI-controlled substance, $1,000 fine plus costs, 72 hours to six months in CCJ, no alcohol, unapproved drugs or bars, DUI school, drug and alcohol assessment, license suspension according to state Department of Transportation standards; probation revoked re-sentenced for criminal trespass to serve one to three years in SCI-Muncy. Attorney: Johnston.
• Logan Mark Knipple, 22, of Philipsburg, probation revocation, admits to violation, probation revoked, re-sentenced on possession of drug paraphernalia to serve 90 days to six months in CCJ plus six months consecutive probation. Attorney: Johnston.
• Mark Alan Evans Jr., 32, of Morrisdale, probation revocation, admits to violation, probation revoked, re-sentenced for possession of controlled substance to serve 60 days to six months in CCJ plus six months consecutive probation. Attorney: Johnston.
• Shawn Michael Moriarity, 38, of Clearfield, parole revocation, failure to report as directed, parole revoked, serve minimum of 30 days in CCJ before reconsideration for parole. Attorney: Johnston.
• John Olen Carolus, 62, of Curwensville, parole violation, admits to violation, parole revoked, serve minimum of 45 days in CCJ before reconsideration of parole. Attorney: Johnston.
• Jeremiah Ian Wisor, 29, of Clearfield, parole revocation, admits to violation parole revoked, serve minimum of 60 days in CCJ before reconsideration for parole. Attorney: Johnston
• Chandler Dale McCloskey, 24, of Hawk Run, Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition revocation, was found in possession of small amount of marijuana and tested positive for marijuana, admits to violation. ARD revoked, placed back on the trial list, owes balance of $1,655, bail set at $3,000 unsecured.
• James Richard Frantz, Jr., 36, of Pittsburgh, ordered to pay $100 per month.
• Bryan J. Gearhart, 36, Osceola Mills, $18,756 balance, $15,246 of which is restitution, 45 days in CCJ suspended, pay $100 per month, $1,000 purge.
The following are contempt of court/failure to pay cases:
• Kathleen Marie Biggie, 37, of Bloomsburg, $1,413 balance, ordered to pay $50 per month.
• Thomas Andrew Condon, 62, of Morrisdale, 30 day suspended sentence, pay $75 per month, failure to do so will result in a bench warrant being issued, purge to be released early was set at $600.
• Nichole Desiree Eminhizer, 38, of Clearfield, $4,800 balance, continued one month.
• Wendy L. English, 39, of Clearfield, $6,950 balance, $5,000 of which is restitution, ordered to pay $40 per month plus 10 hours community service a month until restitution is paid.
The following defendants failed to appear and had bench warrants issued for their arrest:
• Todd Bell, 33, of Reynoldsville.
• Jeffrey Lynn Brown Jr., 35, of Burnham.
• Robert Haneff Burman, 33, of Philadelphia.
• John Butler, 50, of Philadelphia.
• Gary Lee Cartwright Jr., 41, of Clearfield.
• Alexander Ciacelli III, 31, of Lock Haven.
• Deablo Clentscale, 43, of Philadelphia.
• Brandon Howard Corman, 27, of Morrisdale.
• Daniel Lee Coulter, 60, of Brooksville Florida.
• Corey Scott Eminhizer, 38, of Philipsburg.
• Mark James Hackett, 31, of Coalport.
• Lynn Scott Kovach, 34, of Woodland.
• Edward A. Mueller Jr.
• Teven Jamar Rainey, 28, of Harrisburg.
• Torre Lynn Stucke, 34, of Clearfield.
• Jose Luis Torres, 29, of Wernersville.