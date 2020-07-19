President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at Revocation Court for the month of July. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- Christopher Lynn Luzier, 40, of Clearfield, parole revocation, admits to violation, ordered to serve 90 days minimum in Clearfield County Jail before reconsideration of parole. He was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
- Jessica Cynthia McClure, 19, of Luthersburg, parole revocation, ordered to serve minimum of 60 days in CCJ. Attorney: Johnston.
- Jessica Pearl Hudson, 19, of Shawville, parole revocation, admits to violation, ordered to have 60 day psychological evaluation at SCI-Muncy. Attorney: Johnston.
- Robert Owen St. Clair, 24, of LaJose, probation revocation, admits to violation, re-sentenced for simple assault to serve 31 days (time served) to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. He is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars or taverns. Attorney: Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.
- Timothy John Amon, 42, of Curwensville, probation revocation, re-sentenced for resisting arrest to serve 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. However he would be released from jail to in-patient drug and mental health rehabilitation if a bed becomes available and the treatment is at no cost to the county. Attorney: Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
- Lyndsey Noiel Reynolds, 35, of DuBois, supervised bail revocation. On Jun2 24 she reported to the courthouse for formal arraignment intoxicated. She was drug tested and was positive for for methamphetamine and for the pain mediation Tramadol. Supervised bail was revoked, bail reset at $3,000 monetary.
- Terrence L O’Connor Jr., 59, of Olanta, probation revocation, admits to violation, re-sentenced for theft by unlawful taking to serve 30 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. No attorney.