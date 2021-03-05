President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases at Revocation Court Monday. Assistant District Attorney Roy E. Cross III represented the commonwealth.
- Robert Joseph Gavlock, 43, of Frenchville, parole violation. According to Cross, on Jan. 27 probation officers conducted a field visit of Gavlock’s residence and found a small amount of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and new charges have been filed against him. Continued one month.
- Jesse Lee Fauls, 38, of DuBois, probation violation, new charges have been filed against him, detain pending disposition of the new charges.
- Anthony McGonigal, 29, of Clearfield, probation violation, failure to report as directed, probation revoked, re-sentenced to serve 30 days to six months in CCJ plus six months consecutive probation.
- Stephanie Ann Mando, 42, of Curwensville, continued one month.
- Derek Zane Chadd Prince, 34, of Houtzdale, probation revocation, failure to obey all laws, failure to report, failure to refrain from possession of controlled substance, failed drug test at court Monday. Tested positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin. Probation revoked, re-sentenced for burglary to serve 90 days to one year in CCJ plus two years consecutive probation. He was represented by attorney Jeffrey Weinberg of Pittsburgh.
- Shane Hackett, 26, of DuBois, failure to report as directed, probation revoked, re-sentenced for theft by unlawful taking to serve one year probation.