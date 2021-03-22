Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases at Revocation Court for the month of March. Certified Legal Intern Nicole DuGan of the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office represented the commonwealth at the hearings
- Daniel Wayne Wetzel, 36, of Mahaffey, parole violation, failure to pay fines and costs, failure to abstain from controlled substances failure to report. Admits to the violation, parole revoked ordered to spend a minimum of 90 days in the Clearfield County Jail before reconsideration of parole. Wetzel was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.
- Debra L Reams, 57, of Grampian, Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Revocation-possession of small amount of marijuana; failure to report to probation as directed, failure to pay fines and costs, failure to refrain from overt behavior. Continued one month.
- Jaya Maree Reed, 22, of Madera, probation revocation, failure to report to probation as directed, failure to pay fines and costs. Reed has since paid off all fines and costs. Cherry extended probation by six months.
- Robert Charles, Villa Jr., 25, of Huntingdon, guilty plea, weapons or implements of escape, nine months to two years in state prison consecutive to all other sentences. Attorney Steve Johnston of the public defender’s office.