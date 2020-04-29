Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases at Revocation Court for the month of April. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings. All the defendants participated via video teleconferencing due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Bryan Nicholas Tavel, 33, of Punxsutawney, violation of no contact with the victim order; parole revoked, 90 days home detention. He was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield
- Gage Tyler Miller, 21, of Brookville, failure to report as directed, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation revoked, re-sentenced for possession of drug paraphernalia to serve 30 days to one year minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail plus one day consecutive probation. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
- Brittany Ann Hibbard, 28, of DuBois, failure to report, failure to pay fines and costs, probation revoked, resentenced for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance to 75 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Johnston.
- Eric Justin London, 36, of DuBois, probation revoked, re-sentenced for simple assault to serve 90 days to one year in CCJ.
Dusty Lee Hippler, 37, of Camp Hill, failure to obey all laws, failure to abstain from alcohol or controlled substances, probation revoked, re-sentenced for receiving stolen property to serve six months to two years in state prison. Judge Cherry said he is sentencing him to state prison because new charges have been filed against him and he doesn’t believe he is amenable to county supervision.
- Melissa Ann Holes, 38, of Irvona, failure to report, probation revoked, re-sentenced to serve 120 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. Cherry warned her that another violation would result in her being sent to state prison.
- James Lawrence Uhl, 30, of Brockport, parole revoked, ordered to serve a minimum of 15 days in CCJ before being reconsidered for parole.
- Daniel Lee Brion, 33, of Clearfield, failure to report, 4th violation, parole revoked, ordered to serve 12 days minimum in CCJ before reconsideration for parole.