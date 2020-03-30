Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases for Revocation/Contempt Court for the month of March.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings. Due to the COVID-19 emergency all defendants participated via video teleconferencing. All hearings involved inmates as all other hearings were postponed due to the COVID-19 emergency.
• Justin Lee Westover, 35, of Coalport, probation revoked, re-sentenced on terroristic threats to serve 146 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation and simple assault to one year concurrent probation. Westover did not have an attorney.
• Denny Lee Daub Jr., 31, of Clearfield, parole detention hearing because new charges have been filed against him. Ordered to be detained in CCJ until disposition of the new charges. Attorney: Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office.
• Jeremy Lynn Ingram, 37, of Roaring Spring, tested positive for cocaine, admitted to the offense, probation was revoked and was re-sentenced for prohibited offensive weapon to serve 20 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation.
• Daniel Wayne Wetzel, 35, of Mahaffey, failure to report, admits to violation, parole revoked, ordered to serve 25 days minimum in CCJ before being reconsidered for parole. Cherry warned Wetzel that another violation and he would be sent to state prison. Attorney: Schwab.
• John Charles Steiner, 50, of LeContes Mills, admits to the violation and said he is an addict. Probation was revoked and was ordered to serve 60 days in CCJ before reconsideration for parole. Probation was also revoked and was re-sentenced for disorderly conduct to serve 90 days to six months in CCJ consecutive to any previous sentences plus six months consecutive probation. Attorney: Schwab.
• Torie Marie May Snedden, 29, of Allport, probation revocation hearing, continued one month. Attorney Patrick Lavelle of DuBois.
• Anthony Edmond English, 40, of Woodland, admits to violations, was held in indirect criminal contempt, two counts, count one 30 days to three months in CCJ plus three months consecutive probation, count two 30 days to three months in CCJ plus three months consecutive probation, concurrent to the previous sentence. Attorney: Schwab.
• Joshua James Quigley, 41, of Woodland, probation revocation, admits to violations, re-sentenced for firearms not to be carried without a license to serve 51 days (time served) to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. However, Quigley was not released from jail because he is being held on other charges. Attorney: Joshua Maines of Clearfield.
• Jason Richard Jordan, 35, of Clearfield, admits to violation, probation revoked, re-sentenced for possession of drug paraphernalia to 60 days to one year minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation. Attorney: Schwab.
• Jessica Lyn Nevling, 37, of Clearfield, admits to violation, re-sentenced for possession of drug paraphernalia to serve 14 days (time served) to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Schwab.
• Cynthia K. Teats, 53, of Woodland, admits to violation, parole revoked, ordered to serve 90 days minimum in CCJ before reconsideration of parole. Attorney: Schwab.
• Brittany Lynn Watson, 30, of Clearfield, admits to violation, parole revoked, ordered to serve 90 days minimum in CCJ. Attorney: Schwab.
• Johnny Lee McGary, 31, of Glasgow, admits to violation, re-sentenced for possession of drug paraphernalia to serve 60 days (time served) to six months in CCJ plus six months consecutive probation. Attorney: Schwab.
• Jessica Nicole Catalano, 36, of Osceola Mills, admits to violation, parole revoked, ordered to serve 19 days minimum in CCJ before reconsideration of parole. No attorney.
• Darren Earl Smith, 36, of Madera, admits to violation, parole revoked, ordered to serve 35 days minimum in CCJ before reconsideration for parole. Attorney: Schwab.
• Alex M. Wojtowich, 39, of Philipsburg, admits to violation. Defendant said he learned his lesson and asked for leniency. Probation revoked, re-sentenced for simple assault to serve 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. He also pleaded guilty to simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and was fined $250 plus costs and sentenced to serve 30 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation consecutive to the previous sentence. Attorney: Joseph Valenza of Clearfield.
• Dusty Lee Hippler, 37, of Reynoldsville, probation revocation hearing, continued one month for defendant to get attorney.
• Dillen Hugh Leigey, 24, of Morrisdale, accused of violating Protection From Abuse order, probation revoked, ordered to serve 12 months to two years in state prison. Cherry said he sentenced the defendant to state prison because there are new felony charges filed against Leigey and he has determined he isn’t amenable to county supervision. Attorney: Schwab.
• Kimberly Ann Houchins, 41, of Clearfield, on March 9 was in a DUI accident. Supervised bail revoked, reset at $5,000 monetary bail. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.