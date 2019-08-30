Judge Paul Cherry heard the following cases at Revocation/Contempt Court for the month of July. Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth.
- Robert Joseph Wehner Jr., 51 of Camp Hill, continued one month.
- Shonda L Carlson, 44, of DuBois, probation violation, tested positive to methamphetamine. Probation was revoked and was re-sentenced for possession of drug paraphernalia to serve 31 days to one year in Clearfield County Jail.
- Christopher Lee Poling, 32, of DuBois, parole revocation, new charges were filed against the defendant, ordered to be detained pending disposition of charges.
- Barbara Jean Trunzo, 42, of Muncy, parole violation, failure to report, failure to abstain from controlled substances. Defendant admits to violation, parole revoked sentenced to 12 months to three years in SCI-Muncy. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
- Dustan Paul Kehrley, 33, of Olanta, parole revocation, use/possession of controlled substances or paraphernalia, admits to violation, parole revoked ordered to serve minimum of 100 days in CCJ. Attorney: Johnston.
- Andrea Jean Snyder, 37, of Clearfield, parole revocation, use/possession of controlled substances, parole revoked, serve 35 days to six months in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. Attorney Johnston.
- Sara Beth Summers, 25, of Clearfield, probation revocation, failure to report to probation as directed, failure to complete retail theft program as directed. Defendant admits to violation ordered to serve 60 days to six months in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Johnston.
- Zachary Douglas Tibbens, parole revocation, pleaded guilty to new charges of retail theft, parole revoked 75 days minimum in CCJ. Attorney: Johnston.
- John G. Szuba, 40, of Austin, probation violation, failure to report, failure to make payments on fines/costs, 32 days to one year in CCJ.
- Brandy K Parr, 35, of Clearfield, probation violation, admits to violation, 45 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Chris Pentz of Clearfield.
- Jessica Nicole Catalano, 26, of Osceola Mills, probation violation, failure to obey all laws, failed drug test in June, 90 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. Attorney Johnston.
- Brandon Douglas Quail, 29, of Ridgway, parole violation, failure to abstain from controlled substances/paraphernalia, 19 days in CCJ minimum.
- Rebecca Christine Puhala, 39, of DuBois, ARD revocation, failure to make payments tested positive for methamphetamine, admits to violation, ARD revoked, placed on the trial list. Attorney: Johnston.
- Jordan John Weber, parole revocation, failure to obey all laws, failure to make payments, arrested for retail theft, 30 days minimum in CCJ.
- The following are contempt of court/failure to pay cases:
- Nathan Thomas Bowser, 22, of DuBois, $1,572 balance, six months suspended sentence, pay $440 before end of the day, $35 per month thereafter, failure to do so will result in a bench warrant being issued, $400 purge to be released early.
- Jeremy Brumbaugh, 42, of Brookville, 42, of $643 balance, $35 per month, $300 purge.
- Richard Lee Bumbarger, 50, of Clearfield, $1,433 balance, four month suspended sentence, $100 per month, $400 purge.
- Scott Edward Cochran, 54, of Oil City, $773 balance, 90 day suspended sentence, $40 per month, $300 purge.
- Debra Rose Cullens, 58, of Brockway, $1,013, 90 day suspended sentence, $50 per month, $300 purge.
The following people failed to appear for court and had bench warrants issued for their arrest,
Betsy S. Clark, 42, of Grampian.
Deeadda Ceara Lyn Rorabaugh, 25, of Reynoldsville.
Cruz Connagher Jozefik, 27, of Philipsburg.
Kacey Lyn Fisher, 33, of Grampian.
Ryan Andrew Kerin, 32, of Clearfield.
Dustin Adam Smith, 31, of Philipsburg.
James Michael Louis Anthony, 29, of Ford City.
Fred George Baskerville, 50, of DuBois.
Matthew Thomas Blake, 29, of Duncan Oklahoma.
Alexander Christian Bohensky, 22, of DuBois.
Brian Thomas Bonar, 34, of Curwensville.
Terry R Bortz, 51, of Toronto, Ohio.
Emalee Brooke Browning, 21, of DuBois.
Norman E. Byerly, 36, of Brookville.
Felicia Elizabeth Calcagno, 29, of Ridgway.
Deminica L. Callender, 44, of DuBois.
John Thomas Cardwell, 26, of Philadelphia.
Kearston Rey Casher, 26, of Woodland.
Scott Matthew Charney, 33, of Burnside.
Brian William Coakley, 32, of DuBois.
Cynthia Ann Cochran, 55, of Irwin.
Dennis Scott Collins Jr., 31, of DuBois.
Jennifer Lynn Lucas, 39, of Curwensville.