President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases for revocation/contempt of court for the month of November. First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo represented the commonwealth.
• Scott Howard Lee Robison, 35, of Clearfield, supervised bail revocation, defendant does not dispute the allegations. Bail reset at $5,000 monetary supervised bail. Attorney Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office represented Robison.
• James Charles Selvage, 33, of Beccaria, supervised bail revocation, defendant does not dispute violation. Bail reset at $20,000 monetary. Attorney: Lose Morgan
• Kelce Dawn Struble, 31, of West Decatur, probation revocation, attempted to fake drug test, resentenced on theft by deception to serve 120 days to one year in Clearfield County Jail, plus two years consecutive probation. Ammerman said he was giving her one last chance before sending her to state prison. Attorney: Lose Morgan.
• Christopher Adam Luce, 32, of Clearfield, parole revocation, defendant does not dispute allegation; sentenced to serve 30 days in CCJ before reconsidered for parole. Attorney: Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
• Catherine Rene Anderson, 36, of Madera, parole violation, continued one month.
• Joshua Duane Knepp, 21, of Clearfield, probation violation, defendant does not dispute allegations, resentenced for DUI-controlled substance, 120 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation.
• Thomas M Harris, 20, of DuBois, probation violation, defendant does not dispute allegations, 90 days to one year minus one day in CCJ plus one day consecutive probation.
• Michael A. Little, 41, of Camp Hill, probation violation, resentenced for theft by unlawful taking to serve two to four years in state prison. Attorney: Lose Morgan.
• Kyle Gregory Westcott, 29, of Grampian, parole revocation, resentenced to serve 90 days in CCJ before reconsidered for parole.
• Wesson James Shimel, 21, of Clearfield, probation revocation, failure to report to probation as directed, admitted to using methamphetamine. His attorney Josh Maines of Clearfield said his client has a drug addiction problem and relapsed and asked if he could attend in-patient rehabilitation. Resentenced for possession of offensive weapon prohibited to 120 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation, Ammerman said he would not oppose in-patient rehabilitation if a bed is found for him.
• Jonathan E. Gilpatrick, 18, of Philipsburg, Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition revocation for failing to abstain from alcohol and failing to abstain from controlled substances, ARD was revoked and he was placed back on the trial list for DUI.
• Shelton Lynn Knepp, 20, of Frenchville, ARD revocation, failure to report to probation as directed, failure to abstain from controlled substances, placed back on the trial list for DUI.
• Joshua Allen Dotts, 30, of Clearfield, probation violation, probation violation, resentenced for theft by unlawful taking to serve 16 days to one year in CCJ.
• Shawna Nicole Shepler, 23, of Clearfield, probation violation, failure to report as directed, failure to make payments on fines and costs, 30 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation.
• Shae Austin Delgrosso, 26, of Fredrick, MD, $15,921 balance, ordered to pay $75 per month plus eight hours of community service per month.
• Jesse David Kuhn, 38, of Clearfield, detain pending disposition of new charges.
• Chad Arthur Ogg, 42, of Falls Creek, probation revocation, failure to report, failure to pay fines and costs, 25 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation.
The following are contempt of court/failure to pay cases:
• Jordan Ernest Graham, 27, of Clearfield, $11,200 balance, $4,967 of which is restitution, ordered to pay $100 per month and perform eight hours of community service per month.
• Andrew Paul Lenhart, 36, of DuBois, $7,522 balance, ordered to pay $150 this month, December to March $75 per month and $100 per month therearfter.
• Nicole Elizabeth Lonergan, 32, of Altoona, $991 balance, ordered to pay $30 per month.
• Christopher Michael Quesenberry, 35, of Harrisburg, $2,493 balance, of which $1,282 is restitution, ordered to pay $50 per month, starting in March $75 per month.
• Michael Melton Swoope, 26, of Turtle Creek, ordered to pay $25 per month, starting in March $50 per month, starting in October $75 per month.
• Tyrone Neil Taylor, 27, of Rockton, $6,452 balance, 30 day suspended sentence, pay $100 per month, failure to do so will result in bench warrant, $750 purge.
• Jason Earl Zeches, 41, of DuBois, pay $50 per month, $240 before the end of the day.
The following did not appear for court and had bench warrants issued for their arrest.
• Shane Hunter Irwin, 25, of Clearfield.
• Samuel Duane Trump, 31, of St. Marys.
• Lacey Rose Levesque, 29, of Clearfield.
• Jacqueline Lee Smith, 44, of Clearfield.
• Brett Anthony Abbott, 35, no address given.
• Shannan M. Audette, 33, of Clearfield.
• Heather Laine Ogden, 39, of Clearfield.
• Michael Shay Hamilton, 50, of Grampian.
• Paul Harold Hoyt, 30, of Philipsburg.
• Vicki Lynn Hullihen, 44, of DuBois.
• Shaun Jablonski, 40, of NewKensington.
• Donny Jackson, 39, of Philadelphia.
• Brandon Calvin Jury, 24, of Curwensville.
• Myron Charles Low, 62 of Altoona.
• Daniel James Luce, 33, of Clearfield.
• Isaiah Lord Marshall, 30, of Philadelphia.
• Melisa Anne Miller, 34, of Curwensville, $1,865 balance, ordered to pay $35 per month, 10 hours of community service per month.
• Franklin Clyde Mooney III, 39, of Reynoldsville.
• Larry Ray Priester Jr., 35, of Harmony.
• Jeffrey C. Tyler, 55, of Odessa Florida.
• Tyler Joel Wetzel, 33, of Philipsburg.
• Dean Edwin Williams II, 33, of DuBois,
• Matthew Wolf Ryan, 39, of Altoona.