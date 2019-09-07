President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases for Revocation/Contempt of Court for the month of August. First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
• Alyssa Jo McGarry, 28, of Muncy, probation revocation, was caught with drug and was charged with possession with intent to deliver, re-sentenced for burglary to serve 14 months to two years in SCI-Muncy. She was represented by Ryan Sayers of Clearfield.
• Chase Garrett Abbott, 28, of Clearfield, probation violation, new charges filed, admits to violation, ordered detained pending disposition of new charges. Attorney: Steve Johnston of the public defender’s office.
• Brittany Lee Maines, 25, of DuBois, parole violation, failure to report to probation as directed, failure to submit to a drug test, re-sentenced to 90 days to one year in Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation.
• Michael Star Gearhart, 32, of Clearfield, probation violation, admits to violation, re-sentenced to serve six months to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Johnston
• Jeremy Michael Gregoire, 27, of Clearfield, probation violation, 90 days to six months in CCJ plus six months consecutive probation.
• Keane E. Billotte, 26, of Clearfield, probation violation, re-sentenced for theft by unlawful taking to serve 60 days to six months in CCJ plus six months consecutive probation. Attorney: Cynthia Lose Morgan of the public defender’s office.
• Gabrielle Elizabeth Reffett, 20, of West Decatur, parole violation, 60 days minimum in CCJ before reconsidered for parole. Attorney: Lose Morgan.
• Nicole Marie Bumbarger, 29, of Osceola Mills, parole violation, 45 days minimum in CCJ. Attorney: Lose Morgan.
• William M. Diaz, 52, of Camp Hill, probation violation, admits to violation, re-sentenced to terroristic threats to six months to two years in state prison. Attorney: Johnston.
• Robert Floyd Gaines, 45, of Hyde, sentencing/probation revocation, guilty plea, driving with suspended license $500 fine plus costs, 90 days in Clearfield County Jail, driving vehicle without registration $310 fine plus costs, roadways laned for traffic duties at stop sign and driving at safe speed $35 fine plus costs each, no seat belt $20 fine plus costs. Probation revoked 30 days in CCJ concurrent to previous sentence.
• Samuel Jordan Bonsell, 29, of Beccaria, parole violation, failure to report, failure to pay fines and cost, 90 days minimum in CCJ.
The following hearings were heard for contempt of court/failure to pay cases:
• Geri Lee Cassick, 32, of Clearfield, owes $2,117, paid $200, 35 days suspended sentence, pay $50 per month, failure to do so will result in a bench warrant and the purge is $500 to be released early.
• Katie Ruth Dixon, 27, of Munson, $1,522 balance, ordered to pay $135 per month, bench warrant clause.
• Hailey L. Evanskey, 41, of Houtzdale, $1,640 balance, pay $80 before end of the day, $35 per month thereafter, bench warrant clause.
• Michael Thomas Irvin, 43, of Clearfield, $788 balance, ordered to pay $50 per month.
• Nicholas Joel Kephart, 38, of Osceola Mills, $1,882 balance, $1,221 of which is restitution, ordered to pay $40 by the end of the day, $35 per month thereafter, 20 hours of community service per month.
• Mark Washington Hess, 22, of Ridgway, $1,587 balance, pay $250 by the end of the day, $60 per month thereafter.
• Matthew Lorin Kunkle, 41, of Curwensville, $2,752, balance, ordered to pay $25 per month, $75 per month starting in January.
• Benton William Wriglesworth, 26, of Clearfield, $1,620 balance, ordered to pay $35 before the end of the day and $35 per month thereafter, bench warrant clause.
The following defendants did not appear for court and had bench warrants issued for their arrest.
• Clayton Matthew Mains, 29, of Osceola Mills.
• Robert James Fulmer, 63, of Philipsburg.
• Scott Joseph Kaiser, 49, of Morrisdale.
• Reese Louis Barnes, 21, of Cherry Tree.
• Michael Lawrence Bauer, 33, of Pittsburgh.
• Steven Wade Brown Jr., 29, of DuBois.
• Derek John Caraway, 34, of Beaver Falls.
• Angel Dawn Coudriet, 37, of Clearfield.
• Ramham Kaleem-Jayden Dupriest, 30, of New Brunswick, New Jersey.
• Larry M Elensky, 55 of Curwensville.
• Melvin Miguel Garcia, 35, of Camden, New Jersey.
• Hugh Jeffrey Gilliam, 30, of Chalmette, Louisiana.
• Eric Scott Gillingham, 35, of Warriors Mark.
• Travis Dean Hadden, 28, of DuBois.
• Matthew John Harzinski, 41, of Curwensville.
• Cody M. Kruies, 29, of York.
• Christopher Duanne Link, 29, of Port Allegheny.
• Kris Joseph Nevling, 42, of Clearfield.
• Lawrence Darnell Robinson, 33, of Philadelphia.
• Joseph Andrew Richtarsic, 25, of DuBois.