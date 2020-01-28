President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman heard the following cases for Revocation/Contempt Court for the month of January. Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue represented the commonwealth at the hearings.
- June Loretta Christian-Burkey, 31, of DuBois, probation revocation, admits to violation, re-sentenced for receiving stolen property to serve 105 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation. She was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office.
- Ashley A Mick, 32, address not listed, probation revocation, facing new charges of unauthorized use of motor vehicle, DUI and other charges. Her attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office asked that she be sentenced to the Clearfield County Jail. She was re-sentenced for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance to one to three years in SCI-Muncy. “At this point I can’t keep her in the county jail any longer,” Ammerman said.
- Adam Ray Zimmerman, 21, of Winburne, parole detention, detain pending disposition of new charges. Attorney, Schwab.
- Carl Kenneth Bloom, 39, of Clearfield, probation violation, absconded for approximately one year, his attorney Schwab said he has already served 20 days in jail and asked for a 30 day minimum sentence with him serving the rest in drug rehabilitation rather than the 60 days recommended by the probation department. Ammerman refused and said Bloom is trying to game the system and he would send Bloom to state prison if he could and sentenced him to serve 90 days to one year minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation.
- Amy Irene Krause, 40, of Muncy, probation violation admits to violation, re-sentenced for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance to eight months to three years in SCI-Muncy to be served consecutive to any sentence she is currently serving. Attorney: Johnston.
- Ronald George Knepp, 27, pf Clearfield, probation violation, re-sentenced for defiant trespass to 45 days to one year in CCJ plus one year consecutive probation. Attorney: Johnston.
- Mary Ann Vaughn, 39, of Clearfield, probation violation, admits to violation, re-sentenced for possession of drug paraphernalia to 45 days to one year in CCJ. Attorney: Johnston.
- Matthew Alan Wisor, 26, of Hawk Run, parole violation, new charges filed; detain pending disposition of new charges. Attorney: Johnston.
- Evan Russell Decker, 37, of DuBois, Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition revocation, failure to report, failure to make payments, failure to refrain from use of controlled substances, admits to using methamphetamine, removed from ARD and placed on the trial list.
- The following cases are contempt of court/failure to pay cases.
- Jason Edward Stiles, 42, of Curwensville, $3,969.96 balance, hasn’t made a payment in 10 years, ordered to serve 90 days in CCJ, must pay a $1,000 purge to be released early.
- Gordon Leroy Martell III, 60, of Morrisdale, $3,464 balance, ordered to pay $45 per month, failure will result in bench warrant being issued.
- Erik Stephen Nicholson, 33, of Madera, $1,148 balance, pay $200 today, and $50 per month thereafter.