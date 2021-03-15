Christopher S. Waite, 28, of Ramey, who ran from probation officers to avoid taking a drug test, was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Revocation Court.
According to Certified Legal Intern Nicole DuGan of the district attorney’s office, Waite was on probation for a 2018 conviction of terroristic threats, for which he was sentenced to serve 42 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus one year consecutive probation.
DuGan said on Feb. 19, Waite reported to the probation office on Feb. 19 as directed. When asked by a probation officer if he used any controlled substances, Waite said he didn’t.
When the probation officer turned around to get a container for the urinalysis test, Waite ran out of the office and continued running and exited the building.
Cherry revoked his probation and re-sentenced him to sere one to three years in state prison. Cherry said he sentenced him to state prison because Waite ran from probation officers, has had three prior violations and his drug addiction problems would be best be dealt with in state prison.
Waite represented himself at the hearing and declined to speak.