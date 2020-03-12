Joshua Quigley, 41, of Woodland, who is accused of participating in the burglary of a laundromat in Hyde, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Quigley is charged with conspiracy-burglary, a felony of the second degree, conspiracy-criminal trespass-break into structure; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree; and theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanors of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Quigley allgedly drove Derek Prince, 33, of Houtzdale to the laundromat in Hyde and dropped him off.
Prince then allgedly entered the building through a roof HVAC duct and stole money from a Pennsylvania Skills Machine.
Prince then called Quigley, who picked him up.
Quigley is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $1,000 monetary bail.
Quigley was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell.
Prince is also charged in the case — he waived his right to a preliminary hearing last month.
Quigley is also facing arson and related charges in Elk County.