Lawrence Township Police issued a public statement Monday, cautioning the public about a man allegedly impersonating one of their own.
Police said they are investigating an incident of a white male in his early 20s impersonating a firefighter or police officer in Lawrence Township and surrounding areas. Police are asking the public for any information in reference to a 2003 white Ford Explorer with an overhead blue light bar stopping vehicles or conducting traffic control without authorization.
Anyone observing this type of behavior is asked to contact Clearfield County Emergency Services/911 and report the incident.
Police said if an unmarked car flashes a light at you and you are unsure if it is from a legitimate law enforcement officer, you should:
- wait until you get to a busy area such as a gas station, area of business or local police station before pulling over. Never pull over onto a quiet road or secluded area.
- call 911 to let them know you are being followed by an unmarked police car and that you plan to pull over as soon as you can safely do so. Give the dispatcher the make and model of the vehicle following you.
At this time, police said the investigation is ongoing.